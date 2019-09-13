Quizzical questions: 13 September 2019

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint? Try our clues:

Markel buys books of business

Alpha-fallout firm stops writing new business

Marsh reveals Jelf rebrand

Hyperion announces merger of two firms

InsurTech UK welcomes new members