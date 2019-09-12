Hyperion merges Howden and RK Harrison

José Manuel González will move to London to act as CEO of the combined group.

Hyperion Insurance Group has announced the merger of Howden and RK Harrison.

Over a period of 12 months from October 2019, RK Harrison will transition to the Howden Specialty and Reinsurance brands.

José Manuel González will move to London to act as chief executive officer of the combined group. González has been CEO of Howden Broking Group since October 2018.

David Howden, CEO of Hyperion Insurance Group, commented: “The combined broking group will be the leading independent, international specialty business. This offers a unique proposition to our US broker partners.

“We are the only broker with an international retail network and the necessary expertise to service our US broker partners’ clients, not competing with them in their own territory.”

Management

An organisational restructure was announced alongside the merger of the two firms.

Hyperion has formed a UK broking executive committee to sit above both RK Harrison and Howden UK.

Andy Bragoli, CEO of RK Harrison, will lead the committee. Chris Evans, CEO of Howden UK, will be his deputy. Barnaby Rugge-Price, CEO of Hyperion X, will chair the committee.

Additionally, Mark Wood and Chris Evans will jointly lead the broking group’s global practices. This is expected to drive the delivery of specialty expertise across the international network.

Background

Hyperion acquired 100% of the share capital of RK Harrison in April 2015.

The following May, Hyperion announced an organisational restructure that split its business into three pillars: Howden Group, RK Harrison, and managing general agent Dual.

In October 2018, Hyperion X was launched to develop data, analytics and digital platform delivery.

