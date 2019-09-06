Top 50 2019 - £500m-£999.99m

Insurance Age

Atlanta

stoke-on-trent
Stoke-on-Trent is home to the Atlanta Group

Atlanta

Nile Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, ST6 2BA

Website: www.autonetinsurance.co.uk

Contact: Ian Donaldson

MD: Ian Donaldson

Email: [email protected]

@autonetvan, @carolenash,
@Swintongroup

Parent company: Ardonagh

Main location: Stoke-on-Trent

Additional branches: Altrincham, Manchester.

Staff numbers: 2,144 

Major specialisms: Van, bike.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Carole Nash, Swinton.

What we are: A diverse digital personal lines broker specialising in home, motor, van and motorbike customers with leading brands Swinton, Autonet and Carole Nash. 

Vision/background: The combined heritage of Autonet’s online sophisticated data, Carole Nash’s deep customer understanding and Swinton’s consumer brand recognition and clout came together as Atlanta, part of The Ardonagh Group. We deliver innovative solutions and have a deep culture of trust, honesty and transparency with partners, customers and staff.

