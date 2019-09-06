Top 50 2019 - £500m-£999.99m
Atlanta
Atlanta
Nile Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, ST6 2BA
Website: www.autonetinsurance.co.uk
Contact: Ian Donaldson
MD: Ian Donaldson
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@autonetvan, @carolenash,
@Swintongroup
Parent company: Ardonagh
Main location: Stoke-on-Trent
Additional branches: Altrincham, Manchester.
Staff numbers: 2,144
Major specialisms: Van, bike.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Carole Nash, Swinton.
What we are: A diverse digital personal lines broker specialising in home, motor, van and motorbike customers with leading brands Swinton, Autonet and Carole Nash.
Vision/background: The combined heritage of Autonet’s online sophisticated data, Carole Nash’s deep customer understanding and Swinton’s consumer brand recognition and clout came together as Atlanta, part of The Ardonagh Group. We deliver innovative solutions and have a deep culture of trust, honesty and transparency with partners, customers and staff.
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Gallagher buys landlord insurance specialist
- Finch buys Bridle Insurance in biggest deal yet
- News analysis: Construction sector faces hit from hardening market
- Aviva takes Erica Arnold from Zurich for COO position
- FCA warns of two fraudulent insurance firms using social media
- Profile: PIB's CEO Brendan McManus and CFO Ryan Brown
- The stats: September 2019 - The Acturis Premium Index