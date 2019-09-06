Top 50 2019 - £150m-£249.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Eldon Insurance • One Call Insurance Services

Eldon Insurance

Lysander House, Catbrain Hill, Bristol BS10 7TQ

Website: www.eldoninsurance.co.uk

CEO: Liz Bilney

Chairman: Sir Mark Boleat

Parent company: Somerset Bridge Group

Main locations: Bristol, Newcastle.

Additional branches: AR of Business Choice Direct in Eastleigh.

Staff numbers: Total 621, personal lines only 544.

Major specialisms: Insurance brokerage and claims management.

What we are: We provide cover that protects against risk and gives peace of mind. Most of our motor insurance policies sold are five-star rated by Defaqto and are insured by a panel of insurers. We look to ensure that we cover what’s important to our customers, whether for car, van, bike or home insurance through to life and health or business insurance at an affordable price.

Vision/background: As a fast-growing insurance broker, our priorities are to build on the success we have achieved and accelerate our growth. To succeed in the future, we will offer leading insurance products at competitively low premium prices, working with leading specialist insurer partners. We use cutting edge technology with a strong focus on keeping our operating costs low to support consistently attractive prices for our customers.

One Call Insurance Services

Saturn Point, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster, DN4 5JQ

Website: www.onecallinsurance.co.uk

Contact: Nik Springthorpe

MD: Nik Springthorpe

Chairman: John Radford

Tel: 01302 552311

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@OCinsuranceuk

Main location: Doncaster

Additional branches: One (Derby).

Staff numbers: Total 430, personal lines only 418.

Major specialisms: Motor and home insurance.

What we are: Insurance broker.

Vision/background: Experienced privately owned insurance broker trading for 24 years continuing to invest in technology, efficient service and competitive pricing whilst always ensuring good customer outcomes are at the heart of our culture.