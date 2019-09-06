Top 50 2019 - £75m-£99.99m
Abbey Insurance Brokers • Be Wiser Insurance • MCE Insurance • Staysure
Abbey Insurance Brokers
10 Governors Place, Carrickfergus, County Antrim BT38 7BN
Be Wiser Insurance
Barrett House, Savoy Close, Andover, Hampshire SP10 2HZ
Website: www.bewiser.co.uk
Contact: Holly Jackson
MD: Sharon Beckett
Chairman: Mark Bower-Dyke
Tel: 0844 249 2347
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Andover
Staff numbers: Total 420, personal lines only 400.
Major specialisms: Private lines.
What we are: The premier branded private lines brokerage in the UK.
Vision/background: Having spent the last year developing our Wiser Tech platform to integrate ‘block chain technology’ with our latest AI and OI systems, we give clients the benefit of technology allowing them to be treated as individuals in a real world of no hidden costs and where promises are always kept.
MCE Insurance
Sapphire House, Crown Way, Northamptonshire NN10 6FB
Staysure
Britannia House, 3-5 Rushmills Business Park, Bedford Road, Northampton NN4 7YB
Website: Staysure.co.uk
Contact: Brad May
MD: Julian Kearney
Chairman: Ryan Howsam
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@staysure
Main location: Northampton, head office.
Additional branches: One
Staff numbers: 454
Major specialisms: Travel insurance specialising in medical cover.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Avanti Travel Insurance
What we are: An over-50s travel insurance broker providing specialist cover for pre-existing medical conditions.
Vision/background: Founded in 2004 with no external investment, Staysure is an award winning over-50s insurance provider with a market capitalisation in excess of £250m, employing over 450 people. Staysure acquired Avanti in 2017 and is the first title sponsor of the European Senior Golf Tour, now the Staysure Tour.
