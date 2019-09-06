Insurance Age

Top 50 2019 - £75m-£99.99m

Top 50 £75-100m
Abbey Insurance Brokers • Be Wiser Insurance • MCE Insurance • Staysure

Abbey Insurance Brokers

10 Governors Place, Carrickfergus, County Antrim BT38 7BN

Be Wiser Insurance 

Barrett House, Savoy Close, Andover, Hampshire SP10 2HZ

Website: www.bewiser.co.uk

Contact: Holly Jackson 

MD: Sharon Beckett 

Chairman: Mark Bower-Dyke 

Tel: 0844 249 2347

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Andover

Staff numbers: Total 420, personal lines only 400.

Major specialisms: Private lines.

What we are: The premier branded private lines brokerage in the UK.

Vision/background: Having spent the last year developing our Wiser Tech platform to integrate ‘block chain technology’ with our latest AI and OI systems, we give clients the benefit of technology allowing them to be treated as individuals in a real world of no hidden costs and where promises are always kept. 

MCE Insurance 

Sapphire House, Crown Way, Northamptonshire NN10 6FB

over 50s travel insurance
Staysure specialises in over-50s travel insurance

Staysure 

Britannia House, 3-5 Rushmills Business Park, Bedford Road, Northampton NN4 7YB

Website: Staysure.co.uk

Contact: Brad May

MD: Julian Kearney

Chairman: Ryan Howsam

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:
@staysure

Main location: Northampton, head office.

Additional branches: One

Staff numbers: 454

Major specialisms: Travel insurance specialising in medical cover.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Avanti Travel Insurance

What we are: An over-50s travel insurance broker providing specialist cover for pre-existing medical conditions.

Vision/background: Founded in 2004 with no external investment, Staysure is an award winning over-50s insurance provider with a market capitalisation in excess of £250m, employing over 450 people. Staysure acquired Avanti in 2017 and is the first title sponsor of the European Senior Golf Tour, now the Staysure Tour.

