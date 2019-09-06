Top 50 2019 - Provider perspective

How the comeback of the milkman could help brokers: Increasingly ethical consumers have revived the fortunes of the milkman and could help brokers with a social conscience to thrive, writes Michael Lawrence

Michael Lawrence

Just last month, I was reading about how the milkman (and woman) is making a huge comeback in the UK, thanks to consumers wanting to help the planet and go plastic free.

I imagine many of us remember the days when we’d collect fresh milk from our doorsteps, but with the arrival of the big supermarket chains, the milkman faded into the background as people got used to buying milk as part of a weekly shop.

That’s now changing again and the fortunes of the milkman have started to take a turn for the better because consumers increasingly want to do good and also help local producers.

Now, you’re probably wondering why I’m writing about the milkman in an article about brokers.

Here’s why: for years – perhaps even decades – people have been saying that it won’t be much longer before brokers won’t be around. Whether it was when the aggregators came in, large insurers encouraged people to go direct, the high street started to diminish or technology rapidly changed the way companies operate.

And yet, it’s not happened. Why? Because, despite the various challenges that brokers have faced, they have continued to adapt, evolve and make sure they remain relevant to customers.

When I reflect on the story of why the milkman trade has started to pick up again, it does make me wonder if there’s a new opportunity on the horizon that brokers should be preparing themselves for and looking to take advantage of.

Nowadays, there are many customers – particularly millennials and Gen Z – who believe companies should be invested in improving society and looking for solutions that will assist in those improvements, and they are prepared to pay a bit more to get products and services from the companies that do.

For example, a 2018 study conducted by research company Nielsen found that 55% of consumers were willing to pay extra for products sold by companies committed to creating a positive social impact.

In the case of the milkman, this is clearly true, as consumers have said that they’re happy to pay extra for the service because not only are they cutting down on plastic but they also like the convenience of the service. They also place a lot of value on supporting a local business and enjoy buying local produce. So why can’t exactly the same be true for consumers and brokers?

When I reflect on the story of why the milkman trade has started to pick up again, it does make me wonder if there’s a new opportunity on the horizon that brokers should be preparing themselves for and looking to take advantage of

Social purpose

With consumers not just thinking about the product or service, but also deciding whether the company’s social purpose aligns with their own values, there is clearly an opportunity for brokers to decide what they want their businesses to stand for.

There is absolutely still a place for companies to support charities, raise money, donate to good causes, and also have employees help in the local community.

However, consumers now expect businesses to go that one step further. I expect this to become even more prevalent in future generations.

And it’s not just about consumers either. A survey by Deloitte found that millennial employees who believe their employer supports the local community are 38% more likely to stay at the company for five years.

With social purpose playing such a prominent role for some consumers and also having a positive impact on the companies that do, it’s clear that there’s a real opportunity for brokers to figure out not just how they make their product relevant for consumers but also what their businesses stand for.

A 2018 study… found that 55% of consumers were willing to pay extra for products sold by companies committed to creating a positive social impact

Creating a sense of community

With some consumers increasingly looking to actively support those that feel part of the community or local area, I’d argue that this is an opportunity brokers should be leaping upon.

Brokers have always acted as a link between the customer and insurer, and they are well-known for offering great service and really getting to know their clients.

Many have achieved this by creating a sense of community, be that with a physical presence or online. They have worked hard to bring together like-minded people who care about the same things and offer them insurance to serve their needs. This is particularly true for those that operate in specialist lines of business.

This makes them well-placed to help customers who look for service, quality and a positive company relationship and buy with a sense of ‘community’ at the forefront

of their minds.

I’d argue that brokers need to quickly establish how they can take advantage of this shift in attitude.

Not just a fad

They key to being successful in achieving all of this is to recognise that this is not

just a trend that companies can just jump on and hope to get a quick and easy win with. Customers now see right through that, so it’s essential that whatever a company decides to do in this space needs to be believable and sit at the core of the business values.

The arrival of a different type of customer – one that is more focused on doing good and supporting local business – brings about a real opportunity for brokers and one that should be grasped with both hands.

These customers may have only just started to emerge, but it’s clear that this is what the face of future buyers look like.

Brokers have plenty of experience when it comes to preparing for change, having spent years adapting their business models to accommodate the developing needs of consumers and, just like the milkman, I feel confident that they are perfectly placed to become an essential adviser for these new customers as well.

Michael Lawrence is distribution and underwriting director at LV Broker