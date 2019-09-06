Profile: PIB's CEO Brendan McManus and CFO Ryan Brown

Building a broker: CEO Brendan McManus and CFO Ryan Brown reflect on ‘start-up’ PIB’s first years, explain why it isn’t a consolidator and reveal why staff retention and integration are key to the broker’s acquisition strategy

Brendan McManus is a well-known name in the insurance world, but his CFO at PIB, Ryan Brown, is a newer face, having moved from private equity to broking.

While McManus has 27 years at RSA under his belt, and time at Willis and Giles on his CV, Brown only moved to broking in 2013.

Yes, he is younger – 47 to McManus’s 59 – but he also hasn’t trod the traditional route into the market. A geography degree at Oxford was followed by time in private equity presiding over insurer and broker deals was his pathway.

“It was cut-throat,” he agrees. “I am a newbie [in insurance].”

He freely admits he thought he was set to stay in investment, but it was clear to him insurance was an exciting sector. “I was always very driven,” Brown notes. “I just wanted to get the best education I could so I could find challenging roles. I’ve always looked for that as I get bored easily.”

Dynamic duo

McManus and Brown have known each other since about 2001.

“I sold him a business when he was running commercial lines at RSA,” Brown recollects.

Brown was also instrumental in aiding many brokers with their own consolidation plans before being “tempted away to join Towergate” in 2013. With hindsight, the move, which saw him become global M&A director, could be viewed as going from the frying pan into the fire if you consider the timing.

PIB in numbers Locations: 40 Staff: 1,300 GWP: £950m+

Towergate almost collapsed in 2014/15 amid huge debts, with many placing the blame on the consolidator failing to integrate the businesses it had bought and losing focus on customer care as it sought to get bigger and squeeze more commission out of the market.

Brown remained with the company, becoming CFO alongside Scott Egan (now RSA UK & International CEO) as it began its restructure, eventually becoming Ardonagh Group – a task “he would not wish on anyone” – but he didn’t want to stay afterwards and left in December 2015.

Working relationship

Of his move to PIB, he explains: “We had a sliding doors moment where we realised we both wanted the same thing. He needed a CFO and I needed a senior person who could be the leader.”

The pair describe themselves as friends with “innate trust” and explain that their “recipe for success” is the time they spent working out how they would work together to make the most of their different skillsets.

McManus launched PIB in 2015 with five staff and Carlyle Group, Chris Giles and investors (himself included) as financial backers. Brown joined at the start of 2016, again putting some of his own money into the model.

Since then, the business has made numerous broker acquisitions, added an underwriting arm, a London Market element and even bought Cobra Network – buying a network was never in the original plan, McManus admits – along with its sister companies.

It has gone from a standing start to oversight of a shade over £950m of GWP. Staff numbers recently hit 1,300. The business has added an Irish arm and has also indicated plans to move into Europe. In June, it got £200m more in funding from Carlyle so its coffers can withstand its medium-term ambitions.

In 2017, analysis of its results revealed it spent around £75m on buying brokers. Last year, £50m was laid out to add to its stack of broker businesses.

Given that to some brokers ‘consolidation’ would make it on to comedian George Carlin’s list of ‘seven dirty words’, how does McManus feel about PIB getting described as one of the new consolidators?

When confronted with the ‘c’ word, the reaction is: “Horrified, dismayed!” McManus jokes.

In all seriousness, he is at pains to explain why he feels PIB is different to competitors and the businesses that preceded it.

“I don’t like that word. For the record, Marsh is the biggest consolidator in the world but people aren’t rude about them and they don’t call them a consolidator.

“For sure, we are a buy and build model,” he admits, but technical and social integration is his priority.

Brown on moving from Towergate to PIB “At the time [at Towergate] there was a lot of stress, angst and fear and people behave in ways they wouldn’t normally. For me, it was part of a job and part of a role. Given the pressure, it created a difficult environment to operate it. That was the beauty of PIB. We have the chance to develop a culture. We invest our own money so we don’t take it lightly but you don’t need to create a pressurised environment. We treat people like grown-ups and make them feel comfortable and able to contribute and do their best. It’s really important and central to that.”

Integration and retention

McManus continues: “We take a lot of care to make sure we keep people. We also make sure any one of our staff can sit with a client and advise them on what is right, so we have a client first strategy.”

McManus is clearly conscious of the criticisms around customer service that have dogged highly acquisitive brokers.

“What we don’t do is try and force our client business into underwriting zones or into something that is better for us rather than better for them. We’ve gone so far as to make it a whistleblowing issue.

“We don’t describe ourselves as a consolidator… so far, we’ve grown ferociously quickly. We’re probably in the top 12 brokers in the UK and are likely the fastest growing broker in Europe. We’ve done that by keeping the people.”

Retention has been another stick to beat so-called consolidators with.

McManus believes PIB’s retention numbers, which they review monthly, speak for themselves and he suggests that, with operational broking staff, the business is hitting about 95%.

He elaborates: “A key factor is that most business leaders have reinvested into PIB. I am anti vision and mission statements. It’s all bullshit. If you have to tell people to act with integrity, you’ve gone wrong already. We just have one word: collaborative.”

About 50 people have invested their own cash in the business. It is something the PIB leaders think enhances that collaboration, efficiency and ensures people have a voice in the business.

Brown adds: “When we acquire businesses we’re not buying them for people to retire… It’s not the end; it’s the start of a period of investment and it’s about organic growth.”

Of course, there will always be exceptions. Shortly after the interview, news broke that Albany Insurance, a Glasgow-based childcare broker that PIB bought in 2018, was being rolled into Morton Michel – PIB’s other childcare expert – following the exit of its director Alex Keenan months after the deal went through. When the deal completed just over a year ago, PIB pledged to keep the brand and leadership but the recent reports revealed that it is now being rebranded as Morton Michel.

PIB said it was integrating core childcare platforms to offer better customer service and that Keenan left by mutual consent.

Experience

While Brown has less experience in the market, McManus has ridden the peaks and troughs in the sector for a long time.

He spent the bulk of his career as an insurer at RSA: “In two different spells, it was 27 years. I benefitted massively and had huge sponsorship from many, many people. I didn’t realise at the time but I was receiving very good training as a general manager and I am grateful to RSA for that.

“But there comes a time when you know you can’t go any further in an organisation and, to my mind, if you can see your career stopping, it is time to move. So I did and I went to Willis.”

He “fell into” insurance at a company in Sheffield 41 years ago and had worked for a broker in the 1990s and says he always wanted to cross the divide back into broking from RSA.

“I enjoy the broking side and am looking forward to one day somebody actually calling me an insurance broker,” he jokes.

He says he “loved Willis” and picks out the fact that “broking is a people business whereas insurers are balance sheet businesses”.

“I am a people person at heart,” he reveals.

McManus left his CEO UK & Ireland role at Willis in 2011. He politely declines to go into the reasons but flags his high regard for the business.

“When I left Willis, I was only going to stay in insurance broking,” he adds.

After Willis, McManus says he had a “stroke of luck” when he was phoned by Chris Giles and asked to join his organisation: “It really cemented our friendship and we’re good friends still and we work together.

“I found Giles a brilliant business to work in. It was very underappreciated by the market.

“I wanted to buy it myself with another private equity business but Gallagher came along and made a better offer.”

When the Giles deal went through, despite his admiration for Pat Gallagher, McManus says he did not want to work for someone else. He exited after around four months.

Brown chimes in: “Once you’ve created your own thing, it’s hard to go into another organisation.”

Which brings us back neatly to PIB. So where is this rapidly growing “start-up” heading next?

Plans for PIB

The first step is, despite Carlyle’s recent reinvestment, finding an even longer term backer. Both hope to have a 10-year funding plan in place in 2021.

In terms of PIB’s future shape, Brown, encouraged to take this question by his CEO, outlines that PIB is four years into the journey and describes where he’d like the broker to be in 10 years: “I hope we are truly international and that is global. If we’re going back to opportunities, having a US arm would be interesting.”

He also wants the business to be a career destination for people and he and McManus have openly discussed succession to the CEO role. “Would I like to be CEO? Yes,” he confesses, although there is competition.

And McManus is looking to the future too. His main aim is to create a strong business with a good culture. The question is, will he want to leave it?

He concludes: “I haven’t had too many difficult moments and I still think I have got my best moments ahead of me. This business is still a baby. My most difficult moment will be to decide when to go. I love it and I won’t want to.”