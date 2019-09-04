Thirty plus firms confirmed for the Insurance Day of Giving

Insurance Cares: Insurance United Against Dementia hopes the event on 7 November will raise more than last year’s total of £70,000.

More than 30 firms have signed up to support the Insurance Day of Giving on 7 November.

The event is part of the Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) campaign by the Alzheimer’s Society and its industry partners.

Money raised on the day will support the UK Dementia Research Institute and 700 researchers working to develop treatments for people with dementia.

Last year’s Insurance Day of Giving raised £70,000 from the fundraising activities of 35 firms.

Andy Tedstone, chief executive officer at Cobra, said: “I know we can go bigger and better this year and help fund groundbreaking research into the care and cure of dementia.”

Some of the confirmed participants this year include Aon, Aston Lark, Aviva, Cobra Insurance Brokers, Covéa, Deloitte, QBE Business Insurance, PIB Group, Ten Insurance, Willis Towers Watson and Zurich.

Businesses can sign up to participate using the Alzheimer’s Society website.

Campaign

Earlier this year, Insurance Age worked alongside IUAD and the Alzheimer’s Society to develop three key pledges for the insurance industry:

Commit to making your people Dementia Friends and become a more dementia friendly business through Dementia Friends.

IUAD /the Alzheimer’s Society and the CII have teamed up to produce specific guidance for businesses to better support people affected by dementia.

/the Alzheimer’s Society and the have teamed up to produce specific guidance for businesses to better support people affected by dementia. Commit to reading the guide and letting the IUAD know how it is being used and the changes that are being made.

Firms can sign up to become Dementia Friends at the IUAD website and learn more about how they can assist vulnerable customers.

In June 2019, the IUAD teamed up with the Insurance Charities to create a bespoke support service for those affected by dementia in the industry. Past and present employees are able to access financial help by contacting the Insurance Charities.

