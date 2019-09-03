Editor's letter - September 2019

Back to work: The holidays may be over, but the news never stops in the broking sector

The summer break is over! The kids have gone back to school which must be a relief for some of you.

We had our summer break but it didn’t stop the news machine. The website was extremely busy with stories about Amanda Blanc’s shock Zurich exit after less than a year and the unexpected re-setting of the Ogden rate to -0.25%, a move that hit a number of insurers in the pocket due to over-optimistic reserving. We’ve also witnessed yet more issues with unrated markets.

We had our summer break but it didn’t stop the news machine… In fact, so much has happened we’ve not been able to touch on everything in our returning issue

In fact, so much has happened that we’ve not been able to touch on everything in our returning issue. For a start there has been an overabundance of stories (don’t you guys take a summer holiday?) and secondly, some of it is now ‘old news’ (sorry!).

But we think we’ve pulled together something good for you.

Our profile interview with PIB’s Brendan McManus and Ryan Brown gets under the skin of the business which has only been on the scene since 2015 and already controls more than £950m in GWP. We also explore the health and social care market and discover where GI brokers can make a difference in our In-depth. Then we dig into all the fresh dual pricing fighting initiatives coming out of the market, along with analysis of the construction capacity crunch.

Finally, don’t forget we have our Top 50 Personal Lines Broker supplement too – take a look to see how the market has changed.