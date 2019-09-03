Insurance Hound: Most read by brokers from July to August

Which whitepapers grabbed the attention of the broking space over the summer period?

In the weeks from 1 July to 31 August 2019 brokers have been actively reading about the environmental liability market.

Our free for brokers sister publication, Insurance Hound, features in depth market reports alongside valuable expert analysis.

The top five most popular publications in July and August examine environmental liability; engineering inspection and maintenance; business interruption risks in the intangible economy; Brexit and construction uncertainty and claims.

Most read

The most popular report looked at how the market for environmental liability insurance has adjusted, how the risks faced by clients have evolved alongside Axa XL’s outlook on environmental business in the UK.

Secondly, Biba’s guide for brokers in regards to engineering inspection and maintenance was heavily read.

In the third most clicked-on report by FM Global, global business leaders indicated the effect of intangible assets on business interruption as well as their impact on the world through case studies from the manufacturing and finance sectors.

An Allianz’s report on Brexit and construction uncertainty examined the potential consequences of Brexit on construction firms and outlined ways they can manage their exposure are examined in Hound’s fourth most read publication.

Drawing the top five list to a close is an in-depth on claims which showcases how a broker can differentiate and add value to its service by providing help with claims.

Access

Read each of the top five below:

Let’s Talk: Environmental Liability

A Biba brokers’ guide to engineering inspection and maintenance

Business interruption risks in the intangible economy

Brexit and construction uncertainty

In-depth - claims: Part of the service

Sign-up

Sign up here for access to Insurance Hound briefings which are provided free to brokers by many of the world’s leading organisations. The whitepapers are categorised according to their area of specialisation so that users can find them quickly.

Users are also directed to the latest and most popular briefings, editor’s picks and related documents.

It is also possible for brokers to set up tailored email alerts so they are notified whenever there is an update within the practice areas that interest them.