Aston Lark completes £320m Goldman Sachs deal

The private equity provider is now majority owner of the broker.

Private equity house Goldman Sachs is now the majority owner of Aston Lark following the conclusion of an investment deal believed to be in the region of £320m.

Long-term backer Bowmark Capital remains an investor in the business which was formed in 2017 when Aston Scott and Lark Group merged.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark CEO said: “We’re thrilled to have completed this investment which will help us to continue our independent growth journey over the coming years. It’s also a great vote of confidence in our team to have Bowmark Capital reinvesting alongside Goldman Sachs.

“We remain very keen to talk to like-minded brokers seeking an independent future with a broker that truly cares about its clients and staff. Our ambition for the business is very exciting and I’d just like to express my sincere thanks to all of our fantastic staff who make everything happen.”

Ambition

Michele Titi-Cappelli, head of financial services investing in Europe at Goldman Sachs’ Merchant Banking Division, said: “We’re delighted to have completed our investment in Aston Lark and we’re ambitious to help the team create a leading independent broking group.”

Insurance Age revealed in May that Aston Lark was set for reinvestment. In reference to the deal Blanc told Insurance Age on 20 May that there are no set time constraints and that he was expecting it to last at least five years. He also suggested that the invested funds may be utilised for more acquisitions.

Since becoming Aston Lark the business has made a number of acquisitions and recently bought Birmingham-headquartered Jobson James Insurance Brokers and Poole-based Highworth Insurance.

It also moved the business into Ireland with the purchase of Dublin-based broker Robertson Low.

Aston Lark sought fresh investment in order to build its acquisition pipeline further.

Most recently it purchased Manchester broker Buckland Harvester, which has GWP of around £4m, for an undisclosed sum.

