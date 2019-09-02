Insurance Age

Investment firm takes minority stake in Carrot owner

Trak Global Group reveals Three Hills Capital Partners will invest over £40m for a minority stake in the firm.

Three Hills Capital Partners (THCP) is set to take a minority stake in Trak Global Group (TGG), owner of telematics car insurance broker, Carrot Insurance.

THCP will invest over £40m into the firm and TGG stated that it will now focus on supporting growth in North America and is considering making more acquisitions.  

TGG is a telematics technology company which has operations in the UK, Europe and North America.

Milestone
Nick Corrie, TGG group chief executive officer, commented: “This is a real milestone for TGG, as we celebrate a decade in business.

“In THCP we’ve found an investment partner that believes in our vision, is very well-aligned culturally and possesses the expertise to help steer the business through what will be an exciting phase of growth.”

