Investment firm takes minority stake in Carrot owner

Trak Global Group reveals Three Hills Capital Partners will invest over £40m for a minority stake in the firm.

Three Hills Capital Partners (THCP) is set to take a minority stake in Trak Global Group (TGG), owner of telematics car insurance broker, Carrot Insurance.

THCP will invest over £40m into the firm and TGG stated that it will now focus on supporting growth in North America and is considering making more acquisitions.

TGG is a telematics technology company which has operations in the UK, Europe and North America.

Milestone

Nick Corrie, TGG group chief executive officer, commented: “This is a real milestone for TGG, as we celebrate a decade in business.

“In THCP we’ve found an investment partner that believes in our vision, is very well-aligned culturally and possesses the expertise to help steer the business through what will be an exciting phase of growth.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.