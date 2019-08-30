Broker Expo 2019: Q&A with Open GI's Nick Giddings

Nick Giddings, chief marketing officer at Open GI, examines the insurance market in the lead-up to 7 November.

This year's Broker Expo, hosted by Insurance Age and with headline sponsor Open GI, is on 7 November.

The event, held at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, will give over 1,000 brokers and 130 exhibitors the opportunity to do more business in one day than in three months.

Those attending will be able to hear renowned explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes make the keynote address, as well as speakers from Aviva, PIB and Gallagher, to name a few.

In addition to being the headline sponsor, Open GI are sponsoring content zone 3, innovation.

Ahead of 7 November, we spoke with Nick Giddings, chief marketing officer at Open GI.

One of the sessions in your sponsored zone examines cyber policy and crime. What do you think the future holds in this area?

With reports earlier this year suggesting that over 30% of all businesses have identified a security breach or attack in the last year, it is hugely important that these businesses continue to receive guidance and advice on the subject. The same report suggests the number of businesses with cyber insurance ranges is as low as 10-20%, dependent on size.

As an industry, there is still the need for education and collective clarity so that the correct and best advice can be given to businesses that require this cover. We haven’t yet cut through the confusion about the crossover between the cover provided on a “main” combined/BI policy versus purchasing separate cover from a specialist provider. This ongoing confusion was further heightened in some recent reports and statements from Mactavish.

There is also a session on MGA innovation. What do you think of the MGA space at this moment in time?

There is real opportunity in the MGA space, in particular for those who can evidence true value and deliver results to their capacity providers. Harnessing the right technology that provides real-time capability and control or rating, as well as speed to market, will help to drive this.

Mergers and acquisitions will also be discussed. How do you feel about levels of consolidation in the market?

Consolidation in the broker sector will continue at current levels, in my opinion, and those with a robust integration strategy along with transparent and long-term partnerships with their insurers will succeed.

What will Open GI be bringing to Broker Expo?

The subjects of machine learning and artificial intelligence are both of particular interest to us. We see the use of machine learning as a key enabler of innovation in new solutions and products for both brokers, insurers and MGAs. We will be holding a seminar at Broker Expo on this subject that we hope as many attendees as possible come along to.

