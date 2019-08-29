GRP exploring sale and reinvestment options

It is believed that the consolidator is seeking fresh investment that could see current investors, including Peter Cullum, have their stake diluted as backer Penta reaches the end of its traditional investment period.

Global Risk Partners and its private equity backer is believed to be exploring options for partial sale and reinvestment, Insurance Age has learned.

The Peter Cullum-founded broking group has been backed by Penta Capital Investment since 2013.

Penta Capital has invested in GRP twice as long as its two previous general insurance assets which were specialist professional indemnity MGA PI Direct/Martello (invested in August 2004, divested in November 2006 at 2.5 times cost of investment) and Esure (invested in February 2010, divested in March 2013 generating a realised money multiple of 3.3 times investment).

Gallagher, Willis Towers Watson, and Aon have all previously been touted as potential suitors. A number of private equity houses are also expected to look at the business.

A number of sources have suggested that Evercore has been appointed to lead the process but these reports are unconfirmed.

Cullum’s previous consolidator Towergate appointed Evercore in 2014 when it was seeking a buyer for the business.

Investment

Another private equity investor has also been suggested as the most likely new backer. Private equity has showed in keen interest in broking with Carlyle Group supporting PIB since its creation and Aston Lark receiving £320m investment from Goldman Sachs.

GRP was founded in 2013 and headed up by CEO David Margrett and Cullum, chairman, along with chief operating officer Stephen Ross. Mike Bruce became group managing director in 2015.

Since its inception it has bought a number of major brokers as it sought to build on a ‘hub and spoke’ strategy which involves purchasing larger regional brokers then bolting on smaller companies.

Regional hubs include Higos and the County Group.

In 2017 it received £200m of debt funding from Ares Capital Europe.

Most recently it purchased Health & Safety Click, a risk management provider.

It occupied the £500m - £749.99m GWP banding in the 2018 Top 100 broker supplement.

There was no comment from GRP. Evercore and Penta could not be reached for comment.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.