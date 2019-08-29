Gauntlet eyes ambitious growth for AR network

Managing director Roger Gaunt expects the business to double within two years.

Gauntlet Enterprise’s appointed representative (AR) network will be “twice as big” within two years, according to Gauntlet Group managing director Roger Gaunt.

The announcement follows Gauntlet’s signing of its first ARs in Wales last week and the creation of a southern hub for an AR in Essex in December 2018.

In the run-up to Gauntlet Enterprise reaching its tenth birthday later this year, Insurance Age spoke to Gaunt about its expansion across the UK and the challenges of running an AR network.

Like other AR networks, Gauntlet helps brokers set up their own businesses by extending its Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorisation and centralising back office operations.

Once approved by internal checks, it only takes the network about two weeks to get a new AR business up and running.

Selection

Gauntlet currently has about 40 ARs across the UK, and Gaunt estimated that the network has handled another 40 since it began in 2009.

New ARs come from brokers contacting Gauntlet organically as well as through recruitment consultants.

Gaunt was confident that the network’s reputation is its main recruiter, adding: “I’m hoping that anybody who’s interested in being an AR and wants to work with a confirmed capable partner would know to contact us.”

The most recent expansion into Wales was a happy accident.

“We are pushing to grow through the UK,” explained Gaunt. “The opportunity that presented itself was there in Wales and the people there were just of the right quality and calibre.”

This is the talent-first strategy that Gaunt expects will continue to propel the network across the UK. He did, however, outline a particular focus on niche locations.

“It doesn’t matter where the person is in the UK, we can help them set the business up,” he said. “Our model is based on working with ARs who probably are in the more peripheral parts of the UK, where they can be seen as being the local broker and where they are the voice of insurance.”

Having spent a decade refining its internal processes, Gaunt stated that the network could “cope with a lot more” ARs in future.

Oversight

The FCA paid particular attention to such networks in 2016 and 2017, conducting a review that found “significant shortcomings” in the oversight of ARs.

The regulator has since been quieter in terms of communications to the market, but Gaunt was certain that they remain highly invested.

“The FCA showed an awful lot of interest and their interest is still maintained at a high level,” he commented. “I don’t think they’ve reduced down their interest in ARs – if anything, it’s as high, if not higher, than it was previously.”

Gaunt instead credited the regulator’s relative silence to the improved behaviour of current and potential participants.

“What’s happened is that insurance brokers who are thinking of taking on ARs are more aware of what their responsibilities are,” he clarified. “They are now either tooling up to look after, monitor and control ARs better than they were originally or they’ve made the decision that it’s too difficult.”

Gaunt described the background checks on prospective ARs at Gauntlet as more extensive than those for direct employees at the company.

The centralisation of back office operations also assists with the ongoing monitoring of current ARs.

“We pretty much monitor every piece of work that’s done from start to finish,” Gaunt explained. “Although we work remotely, our systems are all joined up, so we can see, at any point in time, where a task has got to, who’s got the responsibility for it, and whether it’s completed or not.”

He added: “I think that’s the piece that is more challenging for any new AR network to get in place.”

Future

Looking to the future, additional ARs at Gauntlet are expected to come from those winding down their existing businesses, as well as those looking to start their own.

Gaunt said he envisages the network as a useful stepping stone at both of these stages in the life cycle of a brokerage.

“We’re likely to extend the way that we work to smaller, directly authorised brokers,” he commented. “A step towards retirement could be to become an AR and pack up some of the work to us.”

This allows the network to position itself as an alternative to selling to an acquirer, enabling a director to transition their brokerage to a “lifestyle business” over time.

With this in mind, Gaunt was confident that his goals of ambitious growth will be achieved. He continued: “The one thing we’re noticing now is the significant increase in people interested in becoming ARs. We’ve noticed a much stronger level of enquiries than ever before.”

As several new ARs prepare to launch, he added: “Towards Christmas, we’re going to have the strongest run that we’ve ever had.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.