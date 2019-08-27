Aston Lark buys Manchester broker

The purchase of Buckland Harvester adds £4m GWP and 15 staff to Aston Lark as the broker eyes more buys in the North West.

Aston Lark has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Buckland Harvester.

The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, of the Manchester-based broker will bring £4m in gross written premium and 15 staff members to Aston Lark.

All staff will remain with the company, including managing director David Hudson and director Ian Hollas.

Buckland Harvester deals in commercial lines and covers sectors from construction to technology.

A statement detailed that the acquisition is expected to create new specialisms at Aston Lark, as well as broadening its client base in the North West.

Peter Blanc, group chief executive at Aston Lark, commented: “This is our first acquisition in the Manchester area and we see this as a key area in our expansion plans for Aston Lark.

“We have further acquisitions in the pipeline and are keen to speak with other like minded brokers in the area.”

Growth

The deal is Aston Lark’s fourth acquisition in 2019.

The company previous bought Irish broker Robertson Low in January, specialist household broker Highworth in March, and Jobson James Insurance Brokers in April.

In May 2019, Blanc revealed to Insurance Age that Aston Lark had received around £320m in investment from Goldman Sachs, expecting the bank’s involvement to last at least five years.

