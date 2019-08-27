GS Group set to buy local broker

The business has struck a deal with I & D Insurance Services which is based in Alyth.

Scotland-based GS Group is set to acquire I & D Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

The Courier reported that MD of GS Group, George Stubbs, commented that the business was a good fit.

He told The Courier: “As the second largest independent operator in Scotland, over the years we have tended to grow organically.

“This may be an exception to the rule but we see it as a good fit.”

Staff

According to the report GS Group now employs more than 60 staff and has offices in Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen Falkirk and Glasgow.

GS Group provides commercial, personal, travel insurance and risk management.

Most recently GS Group saw its MD, Kevin Nicol exit the business after just over a year with the company.

The move saw chairman, George Stubbs, return to the MD role.

GS Group has been approached for comment.

