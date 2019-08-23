GRP health & safety move a "natural progression"

But the consolidator is not planning to expand in the risk management space following H&S Click purchase.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) bought Health & Safety Click (H&S Click) earlier this week, the deal was the firm’s first purchase of a risk management firm.

Managing director of GRP, Mike Bruce spoke to Insurance Age about the deal and how it fits with the GRP model.

He explained: “We’re predominantly a SME broker and Health & Safety Click is a really cost effective solution for risk management and health and safety for SMEs, so we will build it into being an integral part of our customer proposition for our SME customers.”

He also said that the purchase was not part of a planned expansion into the risk management market.

“It was actually more for the fact that it’s something that SMEs do need, it’s a very cost effective way of doing it and clearly if they can demonstrate to insurers that they’re taking risk management seriously they should be able to have benefits in their premiums as well – the risk management we see as an important part of our overall customer proposition.”

He continued: “It really came from a desire to continue to improve our customer proposition where risk management and health and safety are both things that all of our customers will benefit from.”

Decision

During the conversation the managing director clarified that the decision to buy the firm was a natural progression and he has worked with Health & Safety Click at one of his previous jobs when his employer was a customer of the risk management firm.

He stated: “We decided to invest in the company as opposed to becoming a customer of the company because we think we can help Rosalind [Klass - CEO] expand the business, grow the company, all her team are coming across, as with lots of GRP businesses, the name stays above the door, the existing team continue to run the business, just with a larger business supporting them.”

Next steps

The way in which H&S Click will continue to operate after the buy is similar to any other firm GRP has acquired.

“Well as with all our businesses we buy the business, but Health & Safety Click will continue to service its existing clients, it provides its products to other brokers and other insurers which it will continue to do as well as providing for GRP clients, so it will continue as it is currently under different ownership and again we can help make investments to develop the product further, to the benefit of their customers.”

Meanwhile in regards to the consolidator’s future Bruce reiterated GRP’s strategy involving a hub and spoke model.

He commented: “There is plenty coming through our hubs at the moment – we’re looking for our hub businesses to buy smaller spokes and that’s really gaining some traction at the moment, so we’re doing a lot of work on customer proposition at the moment, hence the Health & Safety Click investment.

“We’ve got a number of digital streams on the go, we’re looking at providing SMEs with self-service and document management solutions and we just finished doing a customer survey.”

