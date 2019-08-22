Romero Group moves to Applied Epic

Software firm, Applied Systems says the broker management system should help Romero to standardise data and operations across six locations and 180 employees.

Romero Group has chosen to move to the Applied Epic software house platform.

The Group was originally using Applied TAM.

According to Applied Systems the use of the system should mean that Romero Insurance Broker and associated brands Club Insure and NDML will standardise data and operations across 6 locations and 180 employees.

The software house claimed that the system should lead to other efficiency gains such as more automation in the daily workflow, reporting and communications.

And it has been stated that Romero will use Applied Epic’s open platform to integrate with its internal systems, customer self-service portal and mobile apps for both staff and customers.

Managing director of Romero Group, Simon Mab commented: “We have very ambitious growth plans for the group, and it’s crucial that we have the technology to support them through automation and enhanced connectivity to our customers.

By partnering with Applied, we gain a foundational broker management system to create efficiency in day-to-day operations and integrated technologies for even better customer service, ensuring long-lasting client relationships, and ultimately growth for our business.”

Senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems, Jeff Purdy said: “As brokers grow their businesses, technology should be there to create efficiency, enabling them to focus on revenue-generating activities.

“Using Applied’s Digital Broker solution with Applied Epic at the core, Romero Insurance Brokers will utilise automated workflows and integrated customer service technologies to accelerate growth whilst meeting the demands of today’s connected consumer.”

SEP Insurance chose Applied Systems to replace SSP on 12 June.

First2Protect moved to Applied Epic from SSP in mid-May.

In 2016, A-Plan was the first UK broker to move to the platform and replaced SSP with Applied Systems.

