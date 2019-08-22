Is the sector suffering an attack of the clones?

Insurance Age takes a look at the recent spate of cloned firms targeting the industry as experts urge brokers to be vigilant.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has, in recent months, issued a steady stream of warnings about fraudsters targeting the insurance sector by setting up cloned firms.



Broker Protect Your Bubble being cloned in February and Ellis David Insurance Brokers were targeted last October.

And in July 2018 Insurance Age got a Facebook page set-up by fraudsters impersonating Car Insurance 4 U removed, the page had been active for about two months.

In July this year, the regulator warned of fraudsters posing as aggregator Moneysupermarket, and in addition, Alternative Insurance Brokers, UK General and Wentworth Insurance Brokers were all cloned in the past few months.

In early March, the director of supervision at the FCA, Jonathan Davidson slammed clone brokers as ”hideous and awful”.

In a speech to delegates at the Insurance Age Broker Summit, Davidson said the FCA was ”trying to get on top of the issue”, particularly with regards to the clones operating on social media.

Service providers

He stated that the regulator has a team which talks to internet service providers with the aim of ensuring crook websites are removed.

“I can’t regulate Facebook but we do have some powers to go to them and say they do have to take the pages down,” Davidson continued.

Cyber

Despite the regular occurrence of FCA notices on the matter, a Biba spokesperson explained that the organisation is not regularly contacted by members about clone brokers.

She explained that the best way brokers can prevent themselves becoming a target is to have excellent cyber security and encouraged them to sign up to Cyber Essentials.

Biba also keeps a list of cloned firms which is monitored by its compliance team. The spokesperson also pointed brokers to advice carried out by the National Cyber Security Centre.

Insurance Age has spoken to several members of the industry. Some affected parties, including Moneysupermarket, Protect Your Bubble, Insure4Sport and UK General declined to comment.

Ellis David, Wentworth Insurance Brokers and the FCA did not respond to approaches for comment.

Online presence

Executive chairman at Brokerbility Network, Ashwin Mistry commented: “In many ways the onslaught of online allows these situations to manifest themselves because it’s an easy ruse that anyone can set up.”

Mistry continued: “The only requirement that we can give to a customer is that we look very closely at the FCA registration numbers, make sure that they do check up on organisations.”

He said that the network hasn’t had any specific, major issues related to cloning arise yet and added that he would be raising the issue at the network’s conference in October.

Vigilant

Board member of Biba and Aston Lark group CEO, Peter Blanc stated: “All brokers have to be super vigilant about not only cloning, but cyber crime and phishing attempts and hacking - we all have to be very very aware of this sort of activity and be just constantly on our guard against it.”

The chief executive added: “Brokers need to be vigilant to make sure that their firm is not the one that’s targeted, as far as the education piece is concerned all of us need to be communicating to the public that if something is too good to be true, then don’t buy it, you should always be looking for a Biba registered firm and make sure that the firm you’re dealing with is genuine.

“Clone broking, this is just fraud, it’s criminals that are sucking people in by offering quotes that are too good to be true.”

Experience

Insurance firms are also finding themselves to be a clone target in different ways. Business development director at Ten Insurance, James Sharp told Insurance Age about the network’s experience of a HSBC clone.

Sharp detailed: “It very nearly incredibly fooled one of my colleagues and even progressed to the point they said it was the HSBC fraud department apparently in connection with the East Midlands police or something.”

The fraudsters gave Sharp’s colleague a number to call to show their legitimacy. He continued: “So we called this number and actually my colleagues were absolutely convinced that it was HSBC and they [the fraudsters] wanted us to move money from one account to another, which they actually started to do and then HSBC proper rang up and stopped us.”

He explained: “This was really credible, it could only have been somebody who had worked at HSBC, I mean they even knew what branch we banked in which is very obscure because its nowhere near any of our offices.”

“If HSBC hadn’t seen us do unusual things in our own account and intervened then we would have sent them [the fraudsters] thirty grand.”

“It clearly had been an inside job as in whoever did this either worked for or had advice from somebody who had previously worked for HSBC.”

Cloned client and broker

Sharp detailed that one of the network’s brokers had a client who was hacked and asked the broker for an invoice, the broker then sent the invoice and the individual(s) who had hacked the client deleted the invoice sent by the broker, reproduced it, with a larger amount and different bank account details.

He added: “The broker only found out when a client rang up and said ‘thank you for the invoice of ten grand’ and the broker said ‘what invoice?’.

“Fortunately in this case the client was able to bring it back just before 5 o’clock and say no and so it didn’t actually go.”

He concluded: “Two very near misses from this sort of thing but in terms of actually losing anything, no I don’t think anybody has.”

