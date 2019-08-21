GRP buys risk management firm H&S Click

Deal follows GRP's purchase of Lancashire-based broker 3XD in July.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) Retail Division has bought risk management specialist Health and Safety Click (H&S Click) for an undisclosed sum.

H&S Click is based in Benfleet, Essex, and provides SME businesses with an online enterprise risk management, compliance and training solution.

This follows GRP’s recent deal to buy Lancashire-based broker 3XD.

GRP’s group managing director, Mike Bruce, stated that H&S Click will add significant value to GRP’s broking and MGA clients.

In July, Bruce told Insurance Age that GRP had a number of deals in the pipeline, but added that it was not about putting flags in the map.

Capability

Bruce commented on the H&S buy: “This acquisition is an important strategic investment for GRP because it is a scalable business and broadens our risk management capability.

“It adds a market-leading digital operation that will enhance our integrated service offering.”

According to GRP, all of the existing staff will remain with H&S Click, and founder and managing director Rosalind Klass will continue to lead the business within GRP.

Bruce continued: “Rosalind is a successful entrepreneur who, together with her late husband Fred, has built her business from scratch, and now GRP clients within the Retail division and the MGA division will also benefit from her talent and ambition.”

Klass added: “The chance to build my business within GRP was an opportunity that was firmly in the category of ‘too good to miss’. I look forward to rolling out our services across the Group for the benefit of GRP’s SME client portfolio.

“I am also excited by what this means for our existing clients. Plans are already underway to utilise the substantial resources available within GRP to develop further high-end functionality within our system. This will be to the benefit of all our users, old and new.”

According to GRP, Klass works nationally to deliver training, including H&S Click’s cloud-based risk management software platform, covering health and safety, human resources, driving risk and business continuity.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.