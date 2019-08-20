Gauntlet expands into Wales with two new ARs

Move follows the launch of Gauntlet Enterprise's southern hub last year.

Gauntlet Enterprise has announced that two appointed representatives (AR) have joined the network in Wales.

The arrival of new members Martin Vingleman and Jessica Llewelyn marks the first time the network has had a presence in Wales.

Discussing the move, Vingleman said: “I wanted to continue to operate a business in which clients can still walk through the door and discuss their business face-to-face.

“Gauntlet has given me that opportunity and now I can positively build on that and realise my dreams of running a friendly family business, to which local people wish to bring their custom.”

Wales is the network’s latest area of expansion. In December 2018, it launched a southern hub in Essex, headed by AR Mark Monk.

History

Gauntlet Enterprise allows insurance professionals to launch their own business as an AR of the network.

The network simplifies operations for its ARs by centralising services like compliance, administration, IT and marketing in a team at Gauntlet’s head office.

Gauntlet Enterprise was launched by Gauntlet Group managing director Roger Gaunt in 2009.

In advance of the network’s tenth birthday, Gaunt commented: “Those of the independent mindset that we tend to attract are typically those who believe in delivering a quality service and who feel they are not able to do that within their existing career.

“By joining our network, they can do things their way, enjoying better career prospects and put their future in their own hands, which brings with it a feeling of empowerment.”

