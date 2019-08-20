Broker Expo: Insurance Age broker survey reveals consolidation concerns

Brokers attending the event have shared their thoughts on M&A in the market ahead of the Expo on 7 November.

The latest Insurance Age broker survey has revealed that 42% of brokers remain concerned about the impact of consolidation on the market.

Data from delegates who have already signed up to attend the event, which draws in more than a 1000 brokers from around the UK each year, showed:

5% were very concerned

21% were concerned

And, 16% were a little concerned

Just 13% were not worried at all with the remainder offering a neutral opinion.

More data from the survey is set to be exclusively revealed at the event which takes place on 7 November at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

The Expo is free to attend for brokers so sign up and secure your space today.

Impact

The brokers were also asked about the impact of consolidation on their own business. The majority suggested that they had been affected with a certain amount of significance.

Just over a third (36%) indicated the effect of consolidation was insignificant.

Meanwhile, 3% said they had been hit in a “totally significant” way with 4% saying the impact on their firms was strongly significant.

Up to 30% said the effect was “significant” with the remaining 37% suggesting a “mildly significant” impact.

The latest consolidation stories can be viewed on the Insurance Age consolidation trendline.

The event, hosted by Insurance Age and with Open GI as headline sponsor, celebrates the work of brokers.

Sessions

A number of sessions focus on succession, consolidation and M&A. Helen O’Neill, commercial manager, Ataraxia Broking and Bob Darling, CEO, Jensten Group explore how brokers can develop an exit plan.

A panel is also set to discuss ‘merger and acquisition: how to get the best deal for both you and your business?’

Speakers addressing that issue include:

Peter Blanc, group chief executive officer, Aston Lark

Tom Bartleet, chief executive officer, Erskine Murray

Graham Coates, chief operating officer, Hamilton Fraser

Neil Walton, chief operating officer, Centor Insurance and Risk Management

Currently confirmed to attend are 130 exhibitors, and 40 expert speakers – with Sir Ranulph Fiennes delivering the keynote address.

Broker Expo, which is free to attend for brokers, is an opportunity to do more business in one day than in three months.

Registration is still open for attendees and exhibitors. Find out more at www.brokerexpo.co.uk.