Autoline suffers cyber breach

Around 1,600 phishing emails were sent to the broker’s customers and partners.

Autoline Insurance has revealed that it suffered a cyber breach in an email to customers.

Sent yesterday (12 August), the email revealed that malware contacted customers and business partners with phishing spam:

“We are aware that on Monday 5th and Friday 9th August, a small number of our customers and business partners received a spam email from Autoline Insurance. This contained an image designed to resemble a PDF attachment, with an embedded link to a website.

“Following our investigations, we have confirmed that this was a phishing attack. A phishing attack attempts to gain access to email accounts by asking users to enter their email address and password.”

A spokesperson for Autoline-owner Prestige explained to Insurance Age that the breach occurred at an Office 365 email address which is used by 7 staff members who do not work in customer-facing roles.

Around 1,600 outbound emails were sent by the malware, but more detail could not be provided.

“We have no way of knowing how many people have clicked on the PDF attachment,” said the spokesperson. “But we’ve had no contact or reports of any customers having engaged with it.”

Response

In its email to customers, Autoline said it had taken “urgent measures” to investigate the incident, including consulting external IT specialists.

The broker categorised the breach as “nuisance malware” and reassured customers that no personal data or policy information had been affected as a result.

No access was detected to the customer database, which holds this personal and financial data. The spokesperson told Insurance Age that such information is stored on a different system to Office 365.

However, Autoline did recommend that those who received the spam messages change their email passwords as a precautionary measure.

