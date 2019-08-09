Broker Expo 2019: Q&A with speaker Laka's Laurence Hunter

The tech whizz who is the insurance lead at award-winning start-up InsurTech, Laka, discusses what new technologies brokers need to be aware of ahead of his InsurTech session at this year's Expo on 7 November.

InsurTech

Ahead of the event, Insurance Age caught up with Laurence Hunter, insurance lead at InsurTech start-up Laka, who will be discussing what brokers can learn from InsurTech and vice versa.

You can catch the session at 2:25pm in Zone 1: InsurTech, sponsored by Applied Systems.

How is InsurTech developing the broker landscape?

There have been success and failure stories in the broker and InsurTech interactions already and to be frank I think both sides are still working out how we can and should work together.

I’m sure those who do will have success.

What new technologies do brokers need to be aware of?

If you consider there to be two distinct groups of technologies; front and and back end, brokers should focus on front end technologies that interact with their customers.

To a large extent back end functions can be passed to a third party but the front end and the relationship with the client is the most valuable thing for a broker.

The knowledge available through analytics from controlling client interaction are valuable.

Where are the opportunities for brokers when it comes to InsurTech?

I believe there are opportunities for brokers to use analytics (powered by technology) to get to know their customer and their behaviour better.

MasterCard knows your spending habits and can build a clear picture of who you are and what products you could benefit from.

At Laka we’re trying to do the same in insurance.

What can brokers and InsurTech start-ups learn from each other?

I have personal experience of this having been a broker myself, I moved to an InsurTech start-up where I am the only one in the team with a broking background.

Those coming from a non-insurance background come with new perspectives and knowledge that I couldn’t have but brokers (businesses and individuals) shouldn’t under value their technical expertise and knowledge of their client base.

Which session are you most looking forward to attending at Broker Expo?

It is August now so I’ll be interested to see what the “Brexit: What comes next?” session holds by early November…

Other than that I’m looking forward to meeting lots of brokers and introducing Laka.

