Quizzical questions: 26 July 2019

question marks quiz
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away. 

 

 

 

Helpful links:

FCA extends use of temporary transitional powers

Australia’s PCS Insurance buys Paragon outright

CII launches new brokers guide

Firm launches LEI business risk protection product

Cobra seeks to double its size

