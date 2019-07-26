Quizzical questions: 26 July 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Helpful links:
FCA extends use of temporary transitional powers
Australia’s PCS Insurance buys Paragon outright
CII launches new brokers guide
Firm launches LEI business risk protection product
Cobra seeks to double its size
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 26 July 2019
The Insurance Age editorial team dig into this week's top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ex-Ardonagh deputy CEO Janice Deakin: "I need a break from big deals"
- Acturis takes trio of brokers from Open GI
- Australia’s PCS Insurance buys Paragon outright for £42m
- Mason Owen buys Business Insurance Services
- XL Catlin v Orbit Underwriting court case settled
- InsurTech Futures: Aviva-backed Neos sells 75,000 smart cameras
- CII launches brokers construction guide amid sector capacity issues