Australia’s PCS Insurance buys Paragon outright for £42m

Co-CEO and founder Tara Falk will join the PSC board upon the deal’s completion.

Australia-based PSC Insurance Group has entered an agreement to buy Lloyd’s broker Paragon for a base amount of £42m.

PSC will acquire 100% of Paragon’s share capital in the deal.

The final amount paid will be dependent on Paragon’s Ebitda in 2019 and 2020.

The acquisition is conditional on approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Background

Paragon is an independent Lloyd’s broker founded in 1996 that specialises in professional and financial lines. The company presently employs over 90 staff.

In a statement, PSC highlighted that Paragon generates over 60% of its revenue from the US market. The group expects the acquisition to provide it with greater exposure to the US market.

The purchase of Paragon will also double the Ebitda of PSC’s UK operations.

Tony Robinson, managing director of PSC, reiterated these benefits: “The acquisition of Paragon will greatly add to the scale and expertise within our UK businesses and we will enhance our position as a leading Lloyd’s broker providing services to US insurance brokers.”

Future

The statement stressed that Paragon will remain autonomous within PSC and that no changes to its leadership team were anticipated.

Tara Falk, co-CEO and founder of Paragon, said: “PSC understands what is special about our business and recognises Paragon’s long term potential.

“We are aligning Paragon with like-minded people, who are customer focused, have built a great business themselves and who share our ambition and vision for the future.”

Falk will join the PSC board as an executive director upon completion of the acquisition.

