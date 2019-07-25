Turnover grows but profits slip for Kelliher in 2018

The company blamed lower profits on a costly office move, as salaries increased and the balance of administrative and broking staff is altered.

Profits at Kelliher Insurance Group fell in 2018 despite an increase in turnover.

Turnover at the company grew 4.6%, rising from £14.68m in 2017 to £15.36m in 2018.

However, administrative expenses swelled, rising approximately 10% from £13.45m in 2017 to £14.46m in 2018.

Profit before tax fell from £1.54m in 2017 to £0.91m in 2018.

Report

Reports filed at Companies House detailed the strategy behind the growing turnover: “The business continued to strengthen its operating infrastructure and has invested in new talent to complement its existing skills to deliver future growth.”

Kelliher mainly attributed the rapid increase in expenses to one-off costs relating to an office move: “The reduction is primarily due to one-off costs relating to the loss on sale of premises and increased investment in marketing and distribution.”

Figures

This explanation comes despite group financial statements showing that expenditure on wages and salaries grew from £7.09m in 2017 to £7.81m in 2018 (10.2%). Directors at Kelliher also paid themselves approximately £90,000 more during 2018. Directors’ emoluments cost the group £761,386 in 2017 and £854,175 in 2018.

The full-year statements also show an internal reorganisation at Kelliher. The split between broking staff and administrative staff switched from 64:74 in 2017 to 106:33 in 2018. Total staff numbers at the group remained broadly unchanged over the year, increasing by one.

Insurance Age has contacted Kelliher for comment.

