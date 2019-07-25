CII launches brokers construction guide amid sector capacity issues

Organisation references Grenfell Tower tragedy as it unveils advice to brokers, including to identify which materials and dangerous substances are used in the building process.

The Society of Insurance Broking (SIB) at the Chartered Insurance Institute has created a guide for brokers best practice on construction and the best coverage for their clients following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

According to the body, the guide aims to enable brokers to identify, understand, and accurately present construction projects and property insurances to insurers.

To do so, the body suggested that brokers need to have the ability to explicitly explain the nature of the different features and dangers involved in the scale of the project or property they are looking to cover, including the physical dangers for example, fire protection.

Recommendations

The guide offers advice on what should be closely examined when a broker endeavours to place a construction project, this includes:

The construction methods that are being utilised.

Which materials are being implemented?

The use of dangerous substances, and identify which ones.

How things are being maintained.

Which individuals are liable for damage that takes place during construction?

Who is liable for damage incurred once the construction is completed?

Chair of the SIB, Kevin Hancock offered: “With the need for affordable housing continually on the rise, as well as the demand for high-rise buildings, there is increasing pressure to complete construction projects quickly.

“As ever, insurance brokers require a comprehensive knowledge base for their area of focus. The Grenfell Tower disaster made clear that special considerations must be made for the methods used in construction in order to provide the best and most accurate policy for each distinct project.”

Hancock concluded: “In identifying the materials used, brokers should be able to consider the many different types of scenarios that could cause a disruption, and present their clients with the safest and most comprehensive cover.”

Sector problems

This news follows the completion of research by HSB Engineering Insurance which raised worries about broker knowledge of construction.

Earlier in the year, a Mactavish report also revealed that capacity for construction and engineering is shrinking and could lead to problems getting cover for some firms.

In May, the issue of SME construction firms moving towards sourcing insurance online was discussed and it was found that without guidance from brokers, firms could find themselves underinsured.

In addition, earlier this month it was reported that construction firm, Aedis Regulatory Services was struggling to find cover as a result of a shortage of capacity.

Mactavish has previously warned of a lack of expertise in the insurance sector in how to deal with a hard market. https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/broker/4105481/mactavish-criticises-industry-for-knee-jerk-reaction-in-hardening-market

