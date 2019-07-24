Insurance Age

Acturis takes trio of brokers from Open GI

Software
The software house now has over 20,000 users.

Acturis has announced that it has replaced Open GI as the software house for three brokers. 

The technology provider is now partnering with Howard Insurance Services, JRT Insurance Brokers, and R McGee Insurance Broker to provide their core software systems.

Jeff McCracken, sales and marketing director at Acturis, said: “We are truly delighted Howard, JRT and R McGee have joined the Acturis community.

“Our continued wins back up our relentless investment and innovation, allowing us to continue providing unparalleled stability and reliability in the market.”

Growth
Acturis has previously stated that it now boasts over 20,000 users across 450 sites.

Its platform provides administration, distribution and underwriting services for brokers.

Last month, the company announced profits had risen from £22.8m in 2017 to £31.5m in 2018.

Co-CEO Theo Duchen credited the growth to “continued broker wins”, including the migration of Towergate to Acturis systems.

