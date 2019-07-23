Cobra Network seeks to double in size by 2021

The network boss Andy Tedstone reveals his plans for the newly-acquired business which he insisted will retain independence from PIB.

Andy Tedstone replaced Steve Burrows as CEO of Cobra Network this week following it being bought by PIB Group.

In an exclusive interview with Insurance Age, Tedstone revealed his plans for the organisation which he hopes will double in size by 2021.

He commented: “At the moment we have about 104 members with an average GWP of between £3-£5m.”

He explained the membership had been static for the last ten years and added: “We want to double the size of the network by 2021.”

Currently network participants control GWP of around £310m annually. The deal as a whole including Cobra’s other entities takes the amount of premium placed or influenced by PIB from £550m to £940m.

Presence

Tedstone admitted that, in recent years, Cobra has been quiet and a bit of a bridesmaid in the space.

“There has been no conversation, no social media presence.

“The model is complicated so we want to simplify it and want a clear proposition.”

As part of that the underwriting and London Market entities of Cobra will go into PIB’s Q Underwriting and PIB London Market operations respectively but the Network will remain independent.

In terms of how this doubling in size and simplification will be achieved the first step for Tedstone is to undertake a comprehensive survey of members to learn what they want.

Tedstone, who also founded the Insurance Day of Giving, will travel the regions to meet brokers face-to-face: “I will be going on a roadshow to see as many members as I can.”

Investment

Naturally, with private equity-backed PIB as an owner there is also an investment budget to hand to transform the proposition.

Tedstone declined to put a figure on the pot available to him stating it would be a “case-by-case scenario”.

But he commented: “Brendan McManus [PIB CEO] is very keen to grow the network and he will invest where he sees the benefit.”

The organisation is also set to take on some fresh talent in order to spread the message about Cobra in the broking community.

Independence

Despite this potential investment pot, Tedstone insisted that Cobra will retain its independence as a network and operate separately from PIB whilst also being able to draw on the resources of the parent company.

Tedstone was formerly broking and placement director at PIB and will continue to have oversight of that role with two new recruits being sought to cover these areas operationally who will report into him.

As part of the changes CEO Steve Burrows has stepped down but he will remain with the business in a consultancy role for the foreseeable future.

“He volunteered should we need him,” Tedstone explained.

“We will keep him on as a consultant. The main thing is his relationships. It’s a good thing because it shows people they are not being cut off at the legs.”

Turning to the sale process Tedstone indicated that negotiations were underway for about 18 months. No other networks were approached.

“It’s a good time to be in the network space,” he remarked.

Carriers

In terms of what the new Cobra will provide Tedstone said it was too early to outline the proposition in detail and that it would be developed in response to member feedback.

The three main carriers it works with are Axa, Aviva and Allianz but the firm is “still working through the final proposition”.

Tedstone revealed that, since the deal was announced, several insurers had approached Cobra to ask about joining the panel.

In terms of where Cobra sits in the network landscape he described it as smaller than Compass, Broker Network and Willis Towers Watson but a bit bigger than Purple and the various Marsh networks.

For Tedstone, one of the exciting bonuses arising from taking the role, is a return to regional broking.

“It will be nice to spend time with smaller, regional brokers. That’s where I grew up,” he concluded.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.