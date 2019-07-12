Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 12 July 2019

question mark quiz
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

Danish regulator orders Gefion not to expand its business volume

Takeover of Ageas Stoke office announced

Zurich names Amanda Blanc’s successor

FCA pay gaps persist despite bumper 2018/19

Towergate announces office closure

