Quizzical questions: 12 July 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Danish regulator orders Gefion not to expand its business volume
Takeover of Ageas Stoke office announced
Zurich names Amanda Blanc’s successor
FCA pay gaps persist despite bumper 2018/19
Towergate announces office closure
