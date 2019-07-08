Profits fall at Thomas Carroll in 2018

Rising expenses counteracted an increase in turnover.

Profits have fallen at Thomas Carroll Group despite an increase in turnover, results for 2018 show.

According to a document filed on Companies House, the firm’s turnover rose from £10.1m in 2017 to £10.4m in 2018.

Turnover increased across all three classes of business at Thomas Carroll: broking, financial advisors, and health and safety. Broking made up £8.1m (78%) of the 2018 total.

However, profits went in the opposite direction. Profit before tax fell from £1.6m in 2017 to £1.3m in 2018.

Thomas Carroll director John Moore MBE remained positive in a statement: “The results for 2018 again outperformed our market competitors.”

Expenditure

The figures point towards swelling expenses as the main driver behind the dampened profits.

Administrative expenses grew £0.6m at the group, from £8.1m in 2017 to £8.7m in 2018.

Moore’s statement explained that “the increased expenses contributed to the succession planning, the regional investment, and future sustainable growth”.

Total expenses on wages and salaries ballooned from £4.6m in 2017 to £5.0m in 2018.

This increase comes despite headcount at Thomas Carroll largely remaining static.

The average number of employees grew from 120 in 2017 to 122 in 2018.

Future

The mixed results for 2018 follow years of growth at the group.

In 2016, turnover was £9.7m and profit before tax was £1.6m; in 2015, the figures were £9.0m and £0.6m respectively.

Looking forward, Moore outlined the main risks facing the business as “the economic health of Welsh business post Brexit and holding together the expertise of our teams”.

Thomas Carroll expanded its presence in Wales with the opening of a Newport office in February 2018.

The Caerphilly-headquartered group also has offices in Swansea, Haverfordwest, Hereford and London.

