Editor's letter - July 2019

Adapting to change: Brokers have always been responsive to the ever-changing insurance market

Adaptation seems to be the theme of this issue.

The news analysis deals with the most recent wave of insurer “re-organisation”, known to you and me as redundancies.

It’s clear from the comments that the adoption of tech has led to some of these decisions, along with adapting to local need, or more accurately, lack of need.

And brokers too are being forced to morph in order to account for these developments, requiring flexibility in how they deal with underwriters and building new relationships.

This is not the only place where brokers must be adaptable. Increasingly, we are seeing more and more of you enter the claims space and help clients get the promise they paid for.

The in-depth investigates how getting involved with claims can be a benefit but also explores some of the potential pitfalls. After all, chasing claims can be costly and, of course, brokers don’t get paid when a claim does.

The issue highlights just how responsive brokers must be in order to be successful in the dynamic world of insurance. They have to look beyond rate changes and keep on top of trends and relationships.

I’ve always been impressed with the ability of brokers to respond to threats and disruption.

And I am certain that while Insurance Age is on its summer break – we miss the August issue but, don’t worry, we will still be smashing out the exclusives on the web – our readers will be fizzing with ideas and ready to change. Even the short window between issues is time for brokers to take the bit between their teeth and change the industry.

We look forward to writing about the next steps in the market when we return in September.

Have a great summer!