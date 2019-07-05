InsurTech Futures: Worry+Peace and Next Generation join forces

Next Generation is the latest addition to Worry+Peace’s regulatory incubator.

InsurTechs Worry+Peace and Next Generation have announced the signing of a new agreement.

Next Generation will be the fourth firm to join Worry+Peace’s regulatory incubator as a result.

Worry+Peace provides insight and support services to firms through this incubator network.

The agreement between the InsurTechs has met all necessary FCA approvals.

Innovation

Next Generation will focus on offering products to those that are digital natives.

Targeting the needs of this demographic, the company plans on coupling a new range of products with improved digital services.

The InsurTech is currently securing risk capacity for its debut products.

Discussing the agreement with Worry+Peace, Next Generation founder Alan Hickman stated: “This is the start of long term relationship that we know has incredible potential to create great outcomes for the market and the consumer.”

Hickman spent 17 years at LV, rising to become the insurer’s head of digital capability and delivery.

History

Worry+Peace is a British-based InsurTech with its own marketplace technology.

The company uses an intermediary to get ventures to market, allowing it to experiment with different distribution strategies.

In November 2018, InsurTech With Jack became the first Worry+Peace incubator firm to achieve direct authorisation from the FCA.

Worry+Peace founder James York commented on the new signing: “I’m delighted to add Next Generation to our amazing mini-network - Alan and I immediately hit it off when we met and his target segment is one where our senior team also have significant experience and success.

“We know that synergy won’t just be a buzzword - it will very much be a reality.”

