Lorica rebrands as Wilby in Leeds

Move comes after both businesses were acquired by PIB in 2018.

The Leeds office of Lorica Insurance Brokers will now trade as Wilby Insurance Brokers, it has been announced.

The change is effective immediately.

No redundancies are expected at the office. As part of its growth plans, the business is currently searching for people to join the five-strong team.

The Leeds office will be led by Wilby director Mike Shaw, who commented: “We’re looking forward to working together as one team while also ensuring that clients will still receive the same friendly and professional service they’ve come to expect from both brands.”

Both businesses are owned by PIB Group.

History

The rebranding extends Wilby’s presence in Yorkshire, having been formed in Halifax more than 35 years ago.

Wilby managing director Richard Blackburn stated: “The office will also allow us to provide a more local presence for the existing clients that Wilby have in Leeds.”

The business specialises in property, manufacturing, cyber, care, motor and holiday parks.

Blackburn told Insurance Age that he expects the Leeds office to develop additional niches as part of its growth plan.

Ownership

Wilby and Lorica were both purchased by PIB Group in early 2018.

Lorica was acquired in March 2018; Wilby was bought a month later.

At the time, Blackburn explained the deal to Insurance Age: “We were approached by a lot of people but only really engaged with PIB.

“Their philosophy matched our own. They have grown investing in quality people and businesses like us. We saw an opportunity to grow.”

The Lorica brand will continue at its remaining offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cornwall, Hemel Hempstead, London, Preston and Wales.

It remains unclear whether rebranding will continue at these locations.

