Broking success: Neil Campbell, managing director of CCRS

Doing things differently: CCRS managing director Neil Campbell tells Insurance Age what motivated him to start the company and why the industry needs to up its game

▶ When did CCRS start as a business and how has it changed?

It started in September 2008 and the business has evolved a lot over 10 years. We’re constantly focusing on marginal gains and trying to make things better and learning.

We did a knowledge transfer partnership with Glasgow University’s Adam Smith Business School, which was all about business model innovation and looking at how we might change the business and how we could reach groups of clients at a time.

I think with all of that you open your eyes to just how in need of change the industry is, we need to be part of that and make part of that change happen.

▶ What is your background?

I worked as an underwriter with a lot of insurers and started out at Provincial originally, then various iterations until it ultimately became Axa. I also spent time with Aviva, Chubb and Independent and then I moved into the broking space with Smart & Cook before heading into Willis.

My last role was branch director for the Willis corporate office in Glasgow, before setting up CCRS.

I thought it was the right time to put my money where my mouth is and set up a broker to try and do things differently

▶ Why did you decide to start CCRS?

When I was at Willis in 2007 they started to operate a pay-to-play model. I just fundamentally didn’t believe that was the right model for clients – so I thought it was the right time to put my money where my mouth is and set up a broker to try and do things differently.

▶ What lines of business do you operate in?

We’ve built the business on having quite a diverse client base: construction, wholesale, technology. As we’ve evolved the business, we have moved more into specialist lines, so we do a lot of business in the public sector.

▶ Which insurers provide the best service and why?

I think as an industry generally the service that we provide is terrible. Part of the reason why the industry is so ripe for disruption is it’s so incredibly inefficient and offers a poor service by and large.

If you look at other areas of the economy that have been disrupted, the reason they’ve been disrupted is because they’ve not developed and adapted.

I think new, more effective and efficient companies will come along and take business from established providers that aren’t able to change in that way. If the insurers don’t do it, I think brokers will end up making some of that change.

▶ Do you ever use unrated insurers?

I don’t believe that brokers should deal with unrated insurers and I don’t believe it’s in the client’s interest. We’ve never done that; we would never do it. Ultimately, our industry comes down to providing a promise and you must have the confidence that companies that you’re working with will deliver on that promise to pay the claim.

▶ Do you discuss the insurance industry and collaborate with other brokers through a network?

We’re members of Brokerbility and they do a benchmarking service. It is a strong group of independent brokers who you can share ideas with, voice your concerns around what’s going on in the industry and it gives you access to senior people at all of the regional insurers.

▶ Are you a member of Biba and how do they defend brokers?

Yes, I think Biba has an absolutely relevant position in our market. They are very supportive and a true advocate of the independent broker. It’s very important that we’ve got that and there is no question that they work in the interest of insurance brokers. Having that voice is very important.

▶ Does local competition affect your business?

Our industry is very competitive. What disappoints me continually is, generally, not enough competition is based on the value that is provided. It’s a sad reflection that most clients can go to market and have five brokers quoting for them every year and every broker will look to cut their income to the absolute bone just to get that business in. I know that no matter what fee we charge our clients, there will be a broker out there that will do it for significantly less.

However, if you engage with the right clients, they will buy the value that you provide and I know that the clients we have got appreciate the value we provide to their business. They understand that we’re not always the cheapest, but appreciate that we’ve got a process, a methodology and a track record of delivering for them, and that we work very hard at staying ahead.

▶ How do you find the regulation of brokers at present?

Regulation, in some ways, is over burdensome with paperwork but, in other ways, misses the point completely around what is going on in our industry.

▶ What do you think of the consolidation in the market?

It’s happening at breakneck speed but, to me, you’ve got to look at the fundamentals. I believe a lot of consolidation seems to be happening around a lot of venture capital money floating around our industry. Firms are consolidating and not really integrating to the extent they could. I don’t see any model out there with a compelling value proposition.

▶ What are your plans for expansion?

We’re very much on a trajectory for continued organic growth, we are giving consideration for what we do around acquisitions, or potentially a partnership that sees us work with other brokers.

There is a place for independent brokers working closely together to get some of the leverage and efficiencies, to share our knowledge and share the value. So I’m looking at these things, but as a business we’re very ambitious to grow organically by 20% year-on-year. That’s our plan for the next five years, with a view across potential acquisitions should they arise.