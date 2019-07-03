Lloyd's CEO admits that culture problems are ongoing

In a speech at the MGAA annual conference, CEO John Neal declared “whatever we’re doing isn’t enough”.

Lloyd’s CEO John Neal believes the market is yet to successfully tackle its ongoing culture problems.

Speaking at the MGAA annual conference on Tuesday, Neal simply answered “no” when asked if Lloyd’s had done enough.

This admission is “despite all of the effort in representing inclusion the best way possible in the industry,” Neil commented.

He added: “We’ve all had a wake-up call, whatever we’re doing isn’t enough.”

Lloyd’s was accused of having a deep-seated culture of sexual harassment in a report by Bloomberg Businessweek in March 2019, which spoke to 18 women working at the marketplace.

Plans

Following the report by Bloomberg, the market announced a number of measures designed to prevent sexual harassment and foster a more diverse and inclusive culture.

The plan included an independent, market-wide culture survey on Lloyd’s behalf. The survey is intended to help Lloyd’s understand the working cultures that exist across the market.

At the MGAA conference, Neal revealed that the survey had received over 6,000 responses.

Leadership

Neal took up the CEO position in September 2018, following the departure of Inga Beale.

Referencing his predecessor, Neal said that Beale ”did a great job in showing what inclusion could look like”.

In May 2019, a blog by a former Lloyd’s underwriter further detailed problems at the marketplace. The blog reported that Beale, who is openly bisexual, was referred to by slurs by male employees and was generally “held in disdain”.

The following month, the director of insurance supervision at the Bank of England, Anna Sweeney, said that the controversy surrounding Lloyd’s is on the regulator’s radar.

The next day, Lloyd’s unveiled advisory committees designed to foster diversity and inclusion, featuring sector leaders such as Zurich’s Amanda Blanc and the CII’s Sian Fisher.

