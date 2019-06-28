Insurance Age

Video: Watch our webinar on cyber and HNW

Content director Jonathan Swift chaired an expert panel on the role of brokers in these areas.

Insurance Age held a webinar on cyber and HNW on 18 June, in association with Oak Underwriting.

Exploring the issues most relevant to brokers, Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift chaired a panel of five industry experts.

Swift was joined by the head of Oak Underwriting, Mark Peters; director at UK Global Group, Richard Hodson; strategic development and collaboration leader at Das UK Strategy, Mickey Attia; CEO of Markham Special Risks, Giles Greenfield; and Mark Olrog, head of private clients at Bloomhill Insurance Solutions.

The discussion outlined today’s cyber risks, the products available for HNW clients, and whether policies should be standalone or add-ons.

The panel focused on the role of brokers in these areas, including the advice that brokers should share with HNW customers.

