Video: Watch our webinar on cyber and HNW
Content director Jonathan Swift chaired an expert panel on the role of brokers in these areas.
Insurance Age held a webinar on cyber and HNW on 18 June, in association with Oak Underwriting.
Exploring the issues most relevant to brokers, Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift chaired a panel of five industry experts.
Swift was joined by the head of Oak Underwriting, Mark Peters; director at UK Global Group, Richard Hodson; strategic development and collaboration leader at Das UK Strategy, Mickey Attia; CEO of Markham Special Risks, Giles Greenfield; and Mark Olrog, head of private clients at Bloomhill Insurance Solutions.
The discussion outlined today’s cyber risks, the products available for HNW clients, and whether policies should be standalone or add-ons.
The panel focused on the role of brokers in these areas, including the advice that brokers should share with HNW customers.
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 21 June 2019
The editorial team get their teeth into the top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- ABI slams FSCP's proposed automatic-upgrade rule to tackle dual pricing
- Lloyd’s suspends employee for “inappropriate comments” – report
- Lloyd's launches product innovation facility with £53m capacity
- Brexit cost for financial services sector nears £4bn
- Integro rebrands part of business to Tysers
- Acturis reveals profit jump in 2018
- Brokers monitoring capacity shortages after TMKI run-off