GRP’s County Group purchases Eric Rawlins & Company
County's second deal in a month brings its GWP to over £100m.
The County Group, owned by Global Risk Partners (GRP), has bought Eric Rawlins & Company for an undisclosed sum.
Rawlins was founded 70 years ago and employs 27 people. The Newcastle-under-Lyme based firm offers personal and commercial insurance and according to GRP, the newly acquired broker has expertise in contractors, property owners, business and fleet risks.
Managament
Dave Clapp, County chief executive, said: “This is a marquee signing for us. Rawlins is a well-respected broking firm that has stood the test of time and become one of the largest independent brokers in Stoke on Trent and the surrounding area.
“We now handle in excess of £20m GWP in the Stoke area, bringing significant scale to our North West hub.”
He explained that Rawlins managing director, Phil Alcock and the rest of the directors, will remain with the business.
Alastair Christopherson, County MD, added: “This is a landmark transaction for us as it now takes our Group GWP to in excess of £100m, which is a significant milestone in our own development.”
Mike Bruce, GRP group managing director, commented: “Part of the attraction of GRP for growth-hungry businesses like County is that we provide them with the support and capital to enable them to follow through and deliver their strong acquisition pipeline.”
Deals
County Group bought Swinford Insurance Consultants, located in Kinver, for an undisclosed sum in January.
In June, the broker also bought Shropshire-based insurance broker, Meadons.
