Revealed: UK Broker Awards shortlist

Find out who is in the running to win a trophy at The Brewery on 13 September.

The wait is over and the judges have selected the shortlist for the UK Broker Awards.

Insurance Age would like to thank everyone who took the time to enter. The standard was high and each category impressed. The judges battled it out to whittle down a shortlist for each category.

See if you made the cut and book your place at the Awards, which take place at The Brewery, in London, on 13 September.

For more information and to book a table, go to www.ukbrokerawards.com

The Cyber Broker Award

Berkeley Insurance Group

Cyber+Insure

Daulby Read

Prizm Solutions

Towergate Insurance Brokers

The Customer Service Award Bollington Wilson Caravan Guard Devitt Insurance Services Insurance Surgery Ryan’s Insurance Group

The Digital Broker Award

Be Wiser Insurance

Insurance Surgery

Pikl

The Young Broker Award Sian Cassie – Towergate Insurance Nick Bedborough – Be Wiser Insurance Natasha Hookings – Be Wiser Insurance Vahed Khan – IC Insurance Solutions Bethan Perris – Vista Insurance Brokers Daniel Taylor – Ten Insurance Thomas Underwood - Be Wiser Insurance

For more information and to book a table, go to www.ukbrokerawards.com

The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

Be Wiser Insurance

Devitt Insurance

Lancaster Insurance

Staysure

The Claims Team Award Ascend Broking Group Caravan Guard and Leisuredays Purely Pets Romero Insurance Brokers

Last year’s host Tom Allen

The HNW Broker Award

Aston Lark

Lumley Insurance

Vizion Insurance Brokers

The Training Award Be Wiser Insurance Bollington Wilson Hayes Parsons Insurance Group Morrison Insurance Solutions The Plan Group Ryan’s Insurance Group

For more information and to book a table, go to www.ukbrokerawards.com

Schemes Broker of the Year

BHIB Insurance Brokers

Cliverton Insurance Brokers

Morrison Insurance Solutions

Pound Gates Insurance Brokers

Quality Care Insurance Services

SEIB Insurance Brokers

The Start-Up Broker Award Ascend Broking Group IC Insurance Solutions MyfirstUK Pikl Insurance Services Urban Jungle

Last year’s Broker of the Year winners Thomas Carroll

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

All Clear

Caravan Guard

Bollington Wilson

Reis Motorsport Insurance

Staysure

Voyager Insurance Services

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year Ashgrove Insurance Service Bollington Wilson BHIB Insurance Brokers Brunel Insurance Brokers Clear Insurance Management Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers Towergate Insurance Brokers

For more information and to book a table, go to www.ukbrokerawards.com

Broker Network of the Year

Bluefin Network

Compass Network

Marsh ProBroker

Momentum Broker Solutions

The Purple Partnership

Una Alliance

Willis Towers Watson Networks