Insurance Age

Revealed: UK Broker Awards shortlist

UK Broker Awards
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Find out who is in the running to win a trophy at The Brewery on 13 September.

The wait is over and the judges have selected the shortlist for the UK Broker Awards.

Insurance Age would like to thank everyone who took the time to enter. The standard was high and each category impressed. The judges battled it out to whittle down a shortlist for each category.

See if you made the cut and book your place at the Awards, which take place at The Brewery, in London, on 13 September.

For more information and to book a table, go to www.ukbrokerawards.com

The Cyber Broker Award

Berkeley Insurance Group

Cyber+Insure

Daulby Read

Prizm Solutions

Towergate Insurance Brokers

The Customer Service Award

Bollington Wilson

Caravan Guard

Devitt Insurance Services

Insurance Surgery

Ryan’s Insurance Group

UK Broker Awards 2018

The Digital Broker Award

Be Wiser Insurance

Insurance Surgery

Pikl

The Young Broker Award

Sian Cassie – Towergate Insurance

Nick Bedborough – Be Wiser Insurance

Natasha Hookings – Be Wiser Insurance

Vahed Khan – IC Insurance Solutions

Bethan Perris – Vista Insurance Brokers

Daniel Taylor – Ten Insurance

Thomas Underwood - Be Wiser Insurance

For more information and to book a table, go to www.ukbrokerawards.com

The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

Be Wiser Insurance

Devitt Insurance

Lancaster Insurance

Staysure

The Claims Team Award

Ascend Broking Group

Caravan Guard and Leisuredays

Purely Pets

Romero Insurance Brokers

Tom Allen
Last year’s host Tom Allen

The HNW Broker Award

Aston Lark

Lumley Insurance

Vizion Insurance Brokers

The Training Award

Be Wiser Insurance

Bollington Wilson

Hayes Parsons Insurance Group

Morrison Insurance Solutions

The Plan Group

Ryan’s Insurance Group

For more information and to book a table, go to www.ukbrokerawards.com

Schemes Broker of the Year

BHIB Insurance Brokers

Cliverton Insurance Brokers

Morrison Insurance Solutions

Pound Gates Insurance Brokers

Quality Care Insurance Services

SEIB Insurance Brokers

The Start-Up Broker Award

Ascend Broking Group

IC Insurance Solutions

MyfirstUK

Pikl Insurance Services

Urban Jungle

Thomas Carroll Group, Broker of the Year, UK Broker Awards 2018
Last year’s Broker of the Year winners Thomas Carroll

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

All Clear

Caravan Guard

Bollington Wilson

Reis Motorsport Insurance

Staysure

Voyager Insurance Services

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

Ashgrove Insurance Service

Bollington Wilson

BHIB Insurance Brokers

Brunel Insurance Brokers

Clear Insurance Management

Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers

Towergate Insurance Brokers

For more information and to book a table, go to www.ukbrokerawards.com

Broker Network of the Year

Bluefin Network

Compass Network

Marsh ProBroker

Momentum Broker Solutions

The Purple Partnership

Una Alliance

Willis Towers Watson Networks

Broker of the Year

Winner announced on the day

Broker Personality of the Year

Winner announced on the day

The Achievement Award

Winner announced on the day

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance to go into run-off
  2. GRP-owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook
  3. Tokio Marine Kiln: Figures revealed following closure of UK arm
  4. Waite-led Premium Credit takes Howells from Close Brothers and Thomas from RSA
  5. Adrian Brown becomes NED at SSP
  6. FCA strengthens position on dual pricing
  7. Broker MP backs Boris Johnson

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: