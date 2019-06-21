Revealed: UK Broker Awards shortlist
The wait is over and the judges have selected the shortlist for the UK Broker Awards.
Insurance Age would like to thank everyone who took the time to enter. The standard was high and each category impressed. The judges battled it out to whittle down a shortlist for each category.
The Cyber Broker Award
Berkeley Insurance Group
Cyber+Insure
Daulby Read
Prizm Solutions
Towergate Insurance Brokers
The Customer Service Award
Bollington Wilson
Caravan Guard
Devitt Insurance Services
Insurance Surgery
Ryan’s Insurance Group
The Digital Broker Award
Be Wiser Insurance
Insurance Surgery
Pikl
The Young Broker Award
Sian Cassie – Towergate Insurance
Nick Bedborough – Be Wiser Insurance
Natasha Hookings – Be Wiser Insurance
Vahed Khan – IC Insurance Solutions
Bethan Perris – Vista Insurance Brokers
Daniel Taylor – Ten Insurance
Thomas Underwood - Be Wiser Insurance
The Marketing & Customer Engagement Award
Be Wiser Insurance
Devitt Insurance
Lancaster Insurance
Staysure
The Claims Team Award
Ascend Broking Group
Caravan Guard and Leisuredays
Purely Pets
Romero Insurance Brokers
The HNW Broker Award
Aston Lark
Lumley Insurance
Vizion Insurance Brokers
The Training Award
Be Wiser Insurance
Bollington Wilson
Hayes Parsons Insurance Group
Morrison Insurance Solutions
The Plan Group
Ryan’s Insurance Group
Schemes Broker of the Year
BHIB Insurance Brokers
Cliverton Insurance Brokers
Morrison Insurance Solutions
Pound Gates Insurance Brokers
Quality Care Insurance Services
SEIB Insurance Brokers
The Start-Up Broker Award
Ascend Broking Group
IC Insurance Solutions
MyfirstUK
Pikl Insurance Services
Urban Jungle
Personal Lines Broker of the Year
All Clear
Caravan Guard
Bollington Wilson
Reis Motorsport Insurance
Staysure
Voyager Insurance Services
Commercial Lines Broker of the Year
Ashgrove Insurance Service
Bollington Wilson
BHIB Insurance Brokers
Brunel Insurance Brokers
Clear Insurance Management
Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers
Towergate Insurance Brokers
Broker Network of the Year
Bluefin Network
Compass Network
Marsh ProBroker
Momentum Broker Solutions
The Purple Partnership
Una Alliance
Willis Towers Watson Networks
Broker of the Year
Winner announced on the day
Broker Personality of the Year
Winner announced on the day
The Achievement Award
Winner announced on the day
