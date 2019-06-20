Regulator sharpens focus on Lloyd's amid sexual harassment claims

Following the warning Lloyd's has revealed advisory committees designed to tackle diversity and inclusion featuring sector leaders such as Zurich's Amanda Blanc and the CII's Sian Fisher have been set up.

The director of insurance supervision at the Bank of England, Anna Sweeney, has said that the controversy surrounding Lloyd’s and sexual harassment is on the regulator’s radar.

In a speech at the Insurance Insider Progress Network Event she said: “I couldn’t speak at event like this in the London Market without talking about the recent concerning reports of sexual harassment and bullying in the press.

“No one should have to tolerate such actions or work in the kind of environment suggested by these allegations.”

She continued: “Given our role as regulator, we also have a professional interest. Such allegations, if proven, where they speak to personal integrity could impact our view of the fitness and properness of individuals in our senior managers regime.

“We also need all regulated firms to have a culture which allows staff to speak up where they see things going wrong or the potential for things to go wrong which could affect the financial soundness of firms.”

She concluded: “Clearly the type of culture described in some of the articles raises into question whether employees would be able to do this - our colleagues at the FCA have a strong interest in the culture as an indicator as to how firms could treat customers.”

Bullying & sexual harassment:

Lloyd’s has been hit with a barrage of criticism recently focusing on how women are treated in the organisation.

In March, Bloomberg Businessweek spoke to eighteen women about their experience of sexual harassment while working in the market who described the organisation as a “meat market”.

At the end of May, an Evening Standard blog outlining a former Lloyd’s employee’s detail her own experience of sexual harassment and that openly bi-sexual former CEO of the market, Dame Inga Beale was called ‘Muffmuncher’ by male employees.

This month (June) saw the media firm report on two senior resignations at Lloyd’s provider, Tokio Marine Kiln, one executive was accused of groping and the other, stalking.

Two days later, sister publication, Insurance Post revealed that the senior VP for marine and energy at Guy Carpenter had been suspended, after he sent a staff all email, referencing a female colleague, which made an inappropriate joke about donuts.

Advice

The day after Sweeney’s speech (20 June) Lloyd’s unveiled advisory committees set up to focus on a number of key issues including diversity and inclusion. It has established Global and London advisory committees to support its strategy for the future.

Committee members include: Amanda Blanc, chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), Greg Case, CEO of Aon, Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), Dan Glaser, President and CEO of Marsh & McLennan, Evan Greenberg, Chairman and chief executive officer, Chubb, and John Haley, CEO of Willis Towers Watson.

The committees have been tasked with advising on how Lloyd’s can offer better value for customers through risk management products and services, simplify access to the market, reduce the cost of doing business, and build an inclusive, innovative culture that attracts the best talent.

John Neal, Lloyd’s CEO, stated: “This is an exciting time for us all as we drive forward the next stage in Lloyd’s evolution and I am delighted that we have the support of a number of global industry leaders, as well as the market associations representing some of our key stakeholders.

“Together with the feedback and insights we are gathering from our wide-ranging consultation, the advisory committees will play a critical role in providing guidance and advice as we develop and implement a blueprint for the future at Lloyd’s.”

Amanda Blanc, chair of the Association of British Insurers, and CEO, EMEA and global bank distribution, Zurich Insurance, commented: “Ensuring that Lloyd’s is best placed to meet future challenges and opportunities is vital so that the UK remains a world leading insurance market.

“I look forward to working with colleagues in the insurance industry in developing a strategy that helps Lloyd’s to deliver best value for customers through cutting edge technology, with an inclusive culture that attracts the best talents.”

Strategy

The future of London strategy was launched on 1 May 2019 and was followed by a consultation involving Lloyd’s market participants, customers and other stakeholders, on the plans detailed in the prospectus.

The market has explained that work will begin on building and delivering prototypes and full services from October 2019, with some ready by early 2020.

The ideas detailed in the future at Lloyd’s prospectus indicate how the market could alter the way it delivers value to its customers, and include:

A platform for complex risk that enables efficient digital placement of the most difficult-to-cover risks.

that enables efficient digital placement of the most difficult-to-cover risks. Lloyd’s Risk Exchange through which less complex risks can be placed in minutes at a fraction of today’s costs.

through which less complex risks can be placed in minutes at a fraction of today’s costs. Flexible capital that can access a range of insurance risks on the Lloyd’s platform.

that can access a range of insurance risks on the Lloyd’s platform. A Syndicate-in-a-Box , which offers a simplified way for innovators to bring new products and business into the market.

, which offers a simplified way for innovators to bring new products and business into the market. A next generation claims service that looks to better customer experience and increase trust in the market by speeding up claims payments.

that looks to better customer experience and increase trust in the market by speeding up claims payments. An ecosystem of services that aid market participants in developing new business and providing great service to their customers.

Culture

Prior to the strategy change, the London Market released a statement and implemented measures to combat sexual harassment and bullying last March.

This followed the reaction of members of the insurance industry to the first set of sexual harassment allegations.

