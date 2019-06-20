FCA issues warning on Instagram-based broker

The regulator believes Delta Car Insurance has been conducting unauthorised business.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning regarding Delta Car Insurance.

Based on information it has acquired, the regulator believes Delta has been offering financial services and products without authorisation, targeting customers in the UK.

Delta has been conducting business over the phone and via its Instagram page.

The company has been using the social network since October 2017, posting testimonials from supposed customers and encouraging users to bypass other providers.

Despite the FCA’s warning, the Instagram page is still active and posting content for its 8,100 followers.

Pattern

This is not the first case of unauthorised firms operating through social media.

In January 2019, the FCA issued a warning regarding another Instagram-based firm, GLC Car Insurance.

At the time, the regulator was not able to swiftly deactivate the page, with the account able to contact its 3,500 followers. The page has since been taken down.

The FCA reminded customers that “some firms act without our authorisation and some knowingly run investment scams”.

Back in July 2018, Insurance Age intervened to take down the Facebook page of cloned firm Car Insurance 4 U. The creators of the page had been contacting customers under the name of the broker.

