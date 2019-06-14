Momentum Broker Solutions unveils 2018 results
Network saw operating profit rise by 71%.
Momentum Broker Solutions has posted a 71% rise in operating profit to £594,766 for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: £347,357).
The document, filed on Companies House, also revealed a growth of 57% in the network’s profit before tax, from £348,880 in the previous year to £547,848 in 2018.
In addition, the business stated that it had seen its premiums rise by 35% to £32m in 2018 from £24m in 2017. Similarly, its turnover in 2017 was £4.8m and increased by 34% to £6.4m.
Investment
Momentum managing director, Howard Pepper, commented: “We continually invest in technology and people to ensure that our broker partners deliver exceptional service and superior products to their clients.
“This has helped the majority of our partners achieve growth rates well above the industry average, and it is why Momentum is starting to be recognised as the natural home for the small independent broker – and a more attractive option than traditional direct authorisation.”
The network also detailed that its broker members achieved an average growth rate of 23% in 2018, adding that 14% of them are now transacting more than £1m in gross written premiums.
Earlier this year, Momentum teamed up with claims management specialist FMG to launch a new motor claims proposition to its network.
