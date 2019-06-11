Brightside MGA Kitsune on track to achieve £20m - £25m GWP target

MD Trevor Bowers on launching more products, working with brokers and implementing a virtual insurer model.

Managing director of managing general agent (MGA) Kitsune, Trevor Bowers has told Insurance Age that by January 2020, a year after its launch, the firm will have reached its target of a gross written premium (GWP) of £20m - £25m.

Bowers detailed: “In March we broke £1m GWP in monthly trading for the first time, and we have achieved 10,000 live policies before the end of May.”

He added that by the end of May the Brightside-owned firm also had ten brokers on its panel.

Bowers continued: “We kicked things in January off by writing policies through BISL (Brightside Insurance) to ensure our systems and processes were firing on all cylinders.

“Since then, we have gathered household names such as Atlanta (through the Autonet and Carole Nash Panels), Be Wiser, and Sure Thing, along with a number of other smaller brokers operating in their own market niches.”

The MD said plans include launching commercial vehicle onto Open GI towards the end of the summer, and broadening coverage to include selected van brokers on the Open GI platform.

Broker relationships

Bowers further explained that he expected the MGA to have between 15 and 20 brokers on its panel by the end of this year, following the launch on Open GI. The business is also in talks with software house CDL.

“We’ve got about two or three active CDL conversations ongoing and then we’ve probably got around five targets for Open GI when we launch that towards the end of the summer,” he stated.

Bowers continued: “We are always assessing other opportunities to add software houses and / or brokers to our stable where it makes sense for the business.

“And, in the longer term we want to build a broader motor portfolio that supports Brightside’s customer proposition, such as taxi, fleet and minibus, which are already strong products for the group.”

Virtual insurer model

Kitsune is also trying to implement a virtual insurer model, which the MD said means “looking at a greater degree of governance in terms of everything through from quality people, systems, processes, data, analytics, all of those things and look at it holistically”.

He concluded: “We want to be seen to do everything as well as a corporate insurer would do. People that have got big investment in systems and technology and everything else, but at the same time be a smaller business that can still be agile, flexible and kind of expand ourselves by taking advantage of that, that kind of agility.

“We want to operate as a big insurer would and have that focus on profitability and governance and obviously servicing the customer.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.