Brokers sceptical of Aviva’s new direction

The insurer is separating its life and general insurance businesses, as well as targeting 1,800 redundancies.

Brokers are cautious of Aviva’s plans to separate its life and general insurance businesses in the UK, which it announced to investors on 6 June.

The move represents a reversal of its decision in 2017 to merge the two divisions, something it said at the time should not affect brokers.

As part of its plan, Aviva is looking to make 1,800 redundancies over the next three years and seeking a £300m reduction in annual expenses by 2022.

Suzy Middleton, director of SEIB Insurance, was critical of the cost-cutting strategy: “It’s quite interesting that they’re going for a cost-cutting point of view again, especially when they’ve been driving the message that ‘we’re in it for brokers’. It seems quite a large swing.”

She added: “It’s not really clear if the redundancies are front-end staff, underwriting staff, etc., but it’s quite a large proportion to put out there.”

Efficiency

Aside from the scepticism over Aviva’s approach, brokers did acknowledge the need for insurers to pursue greater efficiencies.

“My suspicion is that the two businesses are simply too big and too cumbersome to manage and steer together,” explained director at Amicus Insurance Solutions, Paul Beck.

However, he was not concerned about the impact of the separation of life and GI on brokers: “I’m not entirely sure we will see any significant change in the short term.”

The brokers Insurance Age spoke to agreed that the merging of the two parts of the business back in 2017 did not cause a raft of changes and that there was no reason to suspect upheaval this time around.

Technology

Technology is believed to be a key driver in streamlining the insurer.

Tony Allen, chairman at Insenture Underwriting, stated: “Across most lines of business, it’s becoming more mechanised. The winners are the people who do become more streamlined and engage with technology.

“Therefore, the reality of it is that you just don’t need as many people.”

This rationale behind Aviva’s strategy was generally agreed across brokers.

“With an increasing move to automation and technology, there are going to be less people physically employed with the business,” acknowledged Beck.

Change

Former group CEO Mark Wilson had merged Aviva’s life and general insurance businesses in January 2017.

Wilson stepped down from his role in October 2018 and was replaced by Maurice Tulloch, who has shaken-up the provider’s management structure since his appointment.

Andy Briggs, CEO of UK insurance, left the business in April 2019 amid a management reorganisation. This was followed by the exit of Tom Stoddard, group CFO, in June.

Analysts greeted Aviva’s plans with a cautious welcome.

