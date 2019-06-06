Headline makers - June 2019
Three insurance firms on FSCS insolvency list
The three companies are: Hampshire- based Choices Insurance Limited, British Insurance Limited in Essex and Lancashire-headquartered Greg Smith Financial & Insurance Services.
Aspen Risk Management to be placed in runoff
Aspen has announced that it has ended its agency agreement with managing general agent Aspen Risk Management. It expects the company to be placed in runoff as a result.
Aviva set to reveal UK overhaul
Speculation is mounting that the insurer is set to split its UK life and GI businesses following the appointment of Maurice Tulloch as CEO. Plans will be revealed to investors on 6 June.
Gibraltar insurer, Lamp, goes into liquidation amid insolvency
Lamp's liquidation application will be looked at in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar on 31 May as the insolvent provider says it is still pursuing sale options.
Allianz puts 97 roles at risk
of redundancy amid branch closures
The provider has proposed closing its Woking and Luton offices but general manager Simon McGinn stressed the business remains committed to brokers.
Looking after vulnerable customers
The Insurance Cares campaign has been running for some time now with the aim of helping vulnerable customers access insurance in an easier and fairer way.
Now Insurance Age has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Society and Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) to develop three simple pledges brokers and insurers can sign up to that are designed to assist customers with some of the problems arising from dementia.
The campaign is asking industry stakeholders to commit to the following three actions:
- sign up to the Insurance Day of Giving on 7 November to raise funds for dementia research;
- commit to making staff ‘Dementia Friends’ and becoming a more dementia friendly business;
- commit to reading specific guidance produced by the Alzheimer’s Society, IUAD, and the Chartered Insurance Institute, and letting IUAD know how it is being used and the changes being made as a result.
Let Insurance Cares know that you have signed up and what you are doing around the pledges by emailing
To get involved with the Insurance Cares campaign, contact editor Siân Barton at