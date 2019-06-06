Headline makers - June 2019

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

Three insurance firms on FSCS insolvency list

The three companies are: Hampshire- based Choices Insurance Limited, British Insurance Limited in Essex and Lancashire-headquartered Greg Smith Financial & Insurance Services. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4002636

Aspen Risk Management to be placed in runoff

Aspen has announced that it has ended its agency agreement with managing general agent Aspen Risk Management. It expects the company to be placed in runoff as a result. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3999366

Aviva set to reveal UK overhaul

Speculation is mounting that the insurer is set to split its UK life and GI businesses following the appointment of Maurice Tulloch as CEO. Plans will be revealed to investors on 6 June. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4018986

Gibraltar insurer, Lamp, goes into liquidation amid insolvency

Lamp’s liquidation application will be looked at in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar on 31 May as the insolvent provider says it is still pursuing sale options. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4008086

Allianz puts 97 roles at risk of redundancy amid branch closures

The provider has proposed closing its Woking and Luton offices but general manager Simon McGinn stressed the business remains committed to brokers. www.insuranceage.co.uk/397782

Looking after vulnerable customers

The Insurance Cares campaign has been running for some time now with the aim of helping vulnerable customers access insurance in an easier and fairer way.

Now Insurance Age has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Society and Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) to develop three simple pledges brokers and insurers can sign up to that are designed to assist customers with some of the problems arising from dementia.

The campaign is asking industry stakeholders to commit to the following three actions:

sign up to the Insurance Day of Giving on 7 November to raise funds for dementia research;

commit to making staff ‘Dementia Friends’ and becoming a more dementia friendly business;

commit to reading specific guidance produced by the Alzheimer’s Society, IUAD, and the Chartered Insurance Institute, and letting IUAD know how it is being used and the changes being made as a result.

Let Insurance Cares know that you have signed up and what you are doing around the pledges by emailing [email protected] (www.insuranceage.co.uk/4022371)

To get involved with the Insurance Cares campaign, contact editor Siân Barton at [email protected]

“In terms of budget we are not constrained – I hope it doesn’t sound immodest but we might run out of opportunities before we run out of money”

Carl Shuker, CEO of A-Plan, describes the company’s strategy of future acquisitions

www.insuranceage.co.uk/4020551

“The administrators warned in this report that payments to unsecured creditors will be ‘significantly less than the 100p in the £ stated in the initial proposals’”

Administrators for Hogarth question its ability to pay creditors

www.insuranceage.co.uk/4014156

“I am delighted to accept the role of chair, having admired the work Biba does for many years. As I’ve worked closely with the team for a year now, I’m really looking forward to helping Biba continue its successful trajectory”

Jonathan Evans on being named as the incoming chairman of Biba

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3999266