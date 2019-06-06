Profits fall at Clear Group in 2018

But turnover rose by about 24%.

Clear Insurance Management has revealed a profit before tax of £742,485 for the year to 31 October 2018, a decrease of 67% from last year’s figure.

The firm’s documents, posted on Companies House, also showed that the broker’s operating profit fell by 69% to £698,431 from £2.2m in 2017.

However, its turnover rose by 24% compared to the previous year, from £14m in 2017 to £17.3m in 2018.

Acquisitions

The broker said that of this rise in turnover, £1.8m stemmed from its integration of brokers Genavco Insurance and Robert Alexander, both of which were bought in 2018.

Clear Group stated that in 2018 it did not gain the benefit of the full annual value of the new purchases, but they should affect its results for 2019.

According to the document, the £900,000 turnover of broker John Ansell & Partners, bought by Clear Group last year, will transfer later this year. The £3.8m turnover business of MPW Insurance Brokers, bought by Clear Group in 2017, will be transferred to the firm at a later date.

Performance

The results included a statement from Howard Lickens, chief executive officer of Clear Group. He said: “Trading performance has been good in the new year, but profit growth in 2019 may be limited due to the jump in City office accommodation costs – we took on our space at our City office following renewal of the lease in December - and finance/acquisition reinforcements.”

Looking to the future he stated: “Regulatory and data security matters will continue to demand our attention as we turn to SMCR [the FCA’s Senior Managers and Certification Regime] whilst bedding in GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and the Insurance Distribution Directive.”

Since the last set of results, Brent Escott has left his position as non-executive director in September 2018, and last month Barry Packham left his director post at the firm.

