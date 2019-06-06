Worries raised about broker knowledge of construction

Research from HSB Engineering Insurance shows majority of brokers are in the dark when it comes to developments in technology in the construction sector.

Almost three-quarters (71%) of brokers are unaware of technological developments in construction, HSB Engineering Insurance has discovered.

The provider stated that the finding is at odds with the importance of the industry to brokers. Construction policies are offered by 76% of brokers, and the sector makes up 16% of their portfolios on average.

John Nicholls, construction product leader at HSB, said: “It’s clear that in order to provide the most appropriate insurance, brokers and insurers must understand how current and emerging developments are shaping construction industry operations.”

Challenges

The greatest challenge over the next year was reported as a ‘hardening market’ by around 30% of the 250 brokers that took part in the survey.

HSB noted that consequences could include reductions in the number of insurers writing construction risk and also product availability.

In April 2019, Mactavish published a report warning that capacity for construction and engineering is shrinking. The company suggested that firms in these sectors could struggle to get cover in the future.

Stephen Worrall, managing director of HSB, stated: “The findings of our research were truly eye-opening.

“What is clear is that the pace of the technological developments in construction and plant is accelerating and it’s important for brokers to keep up to date with these developments.

“A perceived hardening market and a reduction in the number of insurers accepting construction risk is also at the forefront of brokers’ minds.”

