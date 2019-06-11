Opinion: Liz Foster on professionalism and public trust

Push for professionalism: Brokers need to work with the rest of the market to build public trust, says Liz Foster

At a time when general insurance activities remain under the scrutiny of the Financial Conduct Authority, and when dual pricing continues to be a thorn in our side, we also know that a recent survey of insurance brokers revealed that 51% of those who responded fear for the future of their business.

Of those same brokers, 94% agreed that knowing their customer is more important than ever and 74% agreed that new technologies and automation are making personal relationships more valuable than ever to clients.

Brokers should be looking at themselves and the firms they work in and asking how they can better understand clients and create stronger relationships.

At the recent British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) hosted a fringe session to discuss public trust in insurance broking. The Society of Insurance Brokers (SIB), of which I am the non-executive managing director, has this as its mission statement: “To raise the levels of professional knowledge and technical competence to improve customer confidence in the profession and to assist members in their personal career development.”

Our role as professional brokers could not be more relevant as new risks emerge and “traditional” risks are, in some cases, showing escalating claims costs.

Technology has changed the landscape not only for how we work but also in the nature of the risks we need to understand and advise upon. We must provide not only insurance but also risk management solutions to the benefit of our clients and, in turn, insurer partners. As professional advisers we should be striving to be the broker of choice to our clients, creating awareness of our role and services, and building public trust.

The CII recently launched the Society of Claims Professionals and will, in the not too distant future, launch the Society of Underwriters. I would like to gather these two societies together with the SIB to address issues of concern to insurance buyers, many of whom struggle to understand the dynamics of the insurance market, and for us all to challenge ourselves to improve public trust.

I would like to see insurers openly seeking to create benefit for brokers that are chartered

Building trust

Surely the professional insurance broker who values technical knowledge and competence, who ensures that being a trusted adviser who knows their client and embraces the efficiencies brought by technology, is also valued by their insurance partners?

Providing accurate, current and detailed risk information, coupled with that strong client relationship and delivered to insurers within agreed parameters, must provide efficiency to the insurer and also create the opportunity for the much valued triumvirate relationship of the client, broker, and insurer.

I would like to see insurers openly seeking to create benefit for brokers that are chartered and that subscribe to and demonstrate the attributes required of a professional insurance broker.

Not to do so leaves the door open to those firms that would rather not facilitate the professional development of their teams, nor commit to upholding the standards required by our professional body, nor acknowledge the costs associated with both of these. Chartered insurance brokers have done all of this and yet it remains the case that they are not widely recognised for this by their insurer partners.

When providers recognise the value of chartered insurance brokers by differentiation, then those we seek to advise might understand the advantage of engaging with such professionals and in turn receive the benefit of all that such an adviser has to offer.

Our profession will be the better for that. It will mean our clients will be better educated about their insurance arrangements and so less likely to consider insurance negatively if and when an uninsured incident occurs.

If we achieve this perception, I believe the regulator will recognise that we have won the trust of the public.

When you consider all the outcomes, it is clear the market should be working together to push the professionalism of UK brokers and ensure providers recognise their value.

Liz Foster is non-executive managing director of the Society of Insurance Broking